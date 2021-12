Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a horror game now, thanks to its new first-person camera and some terrifying interior design by one very creative player. The brief video from Evil Imp has strong P.T. vibes: a hallway that seems normal at first glance, eerie silence broken only by a staticky radio and the occasionally bone-chilling thump somewhere off in the distance, a dummy by the cupboard and a pile of bones on the desk. OK, maybe those last parts aren't quite so P.T.-esque, but there's nothing wrong with Animal Crossing: New Horizons having its own distinct brand of furniture-first, first-person horror.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO