Premier League

Manchester United Rumours: Ralf Rangnick Agrees to Contract to Be Interim Manager

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United has reportedly agreed to a deal with Ralf Rangnick to be the club's interim manager. According to Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein of...

The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
Ralf Rangnick
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage clear about transfer plan in the January sales

Boss Bruno Lage insisted his transfer plan was clear and vowed Wolves would not waste their money in the January sales.The head coach is keen to add to his squad next month as Wolves chase a return to Europe.Lage wanted Lille’s Renato Sanches in the summer and missed out on other targets but is keen to ensure Wolves remain strong for the second half of the season.“One thing is what I want and the people know what I want. I have seen how the competition needs to be inside our building,” he said, ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Burnley.“We need...
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea are taking on Watford this evening at Vicarage Road as the Blues aim to maintain their spot at the top of the table.All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Man City prediction ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City will look to extend their winning run when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.Pep Guardiola’s team haven’t lost a match since their 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in October, which has meant they entered this gameweek just a point behind leaders Chelsea in the table.It’s likely England defender John Stones will line up for City after missing their win over West Ham at the weekend due to illness.Explaining Stones’ absence, Guardiola said: “We need a guy with a left foot. John was not quite well the last two days, a bit sick,...
The Independent

Thomas Frank not expecting touchline confrontation with Antonio Conte

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is not expecting any touchline confrontation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on Thursday – as long as the Italian “behaves”.Frank takes his Bees team to north London to face Spurs, where he will come up against a man he calls “one of the best managers in the world”.Both men are known for their exuberant behaviour in the technical area, but Frank is not expecting any issues.“If he behaves there will be no problem,” Frank joked when asked if there could be fireworks. “I like the way he is on the touchline, I only met him...
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tonight with Rafael Benitez’s position under increasing pressure. The Toffees slumped to a miserable 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and have now lost five of their last six Premier League games. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesThe Everton fans expressed their discontent at full-time, with that defeat leaving the club languishing in 14th in the table heading into the midweek round of fixtures. It’s all smiles at their arch-rivals, though, as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield. The Reds are now just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have...
The Independent

Neal Maupay’s overhead kick snatches Brighton last-gasp point at West Ham

Neal Maupay’s spectacular late equaliser ensured West Ham’s Brighton hoodoo struck again in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.Maupay’s overhead kick a minute from time means West Ham are still waiting for a first Premier League win over the Seagulls after nine attempts.The Hammers looked to have finally beaten their bogey team as they led through Tomas Soucek’s first-half header.But Brighton had other ideas and finally put one of their chances away to deny the hosts victory yet again.This had the feel of a big match in the context of West Ham’s lofty aspirations this season, having clung on...
The Independent

Is Southampton vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester City travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in the Premier League this evening.Saints had been gaining some momentum with back-to-back wins against Watford and Aston Villa before the international break, but they have returned to defeats against Norwich and Liverpool.Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side come into the midweek round of fixtures 15th in the table, five points clear of the bottom three and five points shy of the top half.Leicester are enduring a mixed start to the campaign and had gone three games without victory until beating Watford 4-2 on the weekend.Here is everything you need to know...
