Plastic Omnium, the leading automotive supplier and key player in the hydrogen value chain, together with AVL, the world’s largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors, have signed a partnership agreement for the development of high and medium power hydrogen systems. The new partnership will enable Plastic Omnium to accelerate the commercial rollout, as of 2022, of a range of high-performance cost-effective hydrogen systems for use in all categories of vehicles. These complete future systems will incorporate fuel cells from EKPO, a joint venture between ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO