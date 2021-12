Ellen White spoke of her pride after breaking England Women’s all-time scoring record in the remarkable 20-0 victory over Latvia in Doncaster.White scored twice early on in the World Cup qualifier at the Keepmoat Stadium to take her level with and then past Kelly Smith’s mark of 46 goals, before adding another effort shortly after the break to complete her hat-trick.The 32-year-old forward, who was making her 101st England appearance, told a press conference after the match: “It feels very nice. I don’t know if you could see it, but it was very emotional on the pitch. I feel very...

