It’s been an interesting year. But I’m thankful it was not like last year. We have seen the light at the end of the tunnel for the end of the pandemic – eventually. (Our heart goes out to those whom the pandemic took.) In this Thanksgiving week, I am thankful for so many things, one of which is the fact that we have a vaccine available to virtually everyone, and the majority of Americans have had their shots. Some have chosen not to be vaccinated, for various reasons. I personally have had two shots plus a booster, and feel safe and protected.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO