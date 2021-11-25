ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Emily Eagle: “Blindness Is A Blessing”

Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Martha revisits a conversation with University of Notre Dame Senior, Emily Eagle, to discuss her experience...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
POTUS
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#University Of Notre Dame
CNN

Alec Baldwin: 'I didn't pull the trigger' of gun on 'Rust' set

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin told ABC News he never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview -- his first since the October shooting.
CBS News

Stacey Abrams announces another bid for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, announced Wednesday that she's running again in 2022. Abrams' long-awaited decision will set up a high-profile race in one of the marquee battleground states during the midterm elections. Her announcement highlighted much of the work that she has done since she lost her bid in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Lawmakers react to Mississippi Supreme Court abortion case

WASHINGTON – Democrats and Republicans alike told Fox News that the Supreme Court should not have the final say when it comes to abortion access. "The state of Mississippi has really certainly led a courageous fight in order to make sure that these are decided on the state level, that this kind of thing is decided by elected officials, not the Supreme Court," Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a Minnesota Republican, told Fox News.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Hill

Biden lays out multi-pronged plan to deal with evolving pandemic

President Biden on Thursday laid out a multi-pronged plan to confront the delta and emerging omicron variants of the coronavirus that includes an expansion of at-home diagnostic tests, stricter testing rules for international travelers and new efforts to encourage vaccines and boosters. During a speech at the National Institutes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

675K+
Followers
129K+
Post
589M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy