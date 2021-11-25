ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN MANSFIELD

 6 days ago

At approximately 5:30 a.m. today Troopers assigned to State Police-Foxboro responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 33 in Mansfield. Mansfield Fire and Troopers from...

