Keeping freshly cut Christmas trees healthy

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday but the government said it had no immediate plan to authorise booster vaccine shots despite demands from lawmakers in parliament. The health ministry said two male patients with the new COVID-19 variant,...
Oxford, Michigan (CNN) — The timeline of events leading up to a deadly high school shooting Tuesday in Michigan reveals there were concerns about the teen suspect's behavior before the tragedy that left four dead and seven injured. The day before Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly opened fire on his classmates...
Washington — The future of abortion rights faced its most consequential test in nearly 30 years Wednesday when the Supreme Court convened to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at early five decades of precedent, with the conservative justices appearing inclined to let stand a Mississippi law at the heart of the case and pave the way for states to impose more stringent limits on abortion.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. The...
The select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol unanimously voted Wednesday to recommend former Trump administration official Jeffrey Clark be held in contempt of Congress for defying his subpoena. But the vote by the nine-member panel came after Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed the panel reached an...
Dutch health authorities announced on Tuesday that they found the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in cases dating back as long as 11 days, indicating that it was already spreading in western Europe before the first cases were identified in southern Africa. The RIVM health institute said it found Omicron in samples dating from November 19 and 23.
CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
Alec Baldwin says he never pulled the trigger on a prop firearm that discharged on the "Rust" movie set. The October 21 shooting in Santa Fe killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos....
