Premier League

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United set to appoint German on six-month contract

By BBC
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on a six-month contract. The 63-year-old German is poised to join United but will not...

