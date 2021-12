Donald Trump is already considering potential vice presidential candidates to join him on the ticket for a 2024 run, Politico reported on Monday. His top criteria for a potential running mate? The former president wants someone who will “embrace” the unfounded claim that the 2020 election was rigged, and who is also, of course, blindingly loyal to Trump. Trump is reportedly of the belief that Republicans are falling all over themselves in hopes of becoming his vice presidential pick. “They’re all begging me. They all come here,” Trump told one adviser, who shared Trump’s words with Politico. One person who appears to...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO