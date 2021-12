Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gives honest verdict on Tottenham Hotspur fans booing the team at half-time vs Leeds United. According to Daily Mail Online, Tottenham Hotspur ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has weighed in on getting booed by the fans at halftime following the disappointing opening half against Leeds United. However, they did win the match by 2-1 after a strong showing in the second half gave them three points.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO