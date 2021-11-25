ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Deebo Samuel and the NFL's Most Versatile Offensive Weapons

By Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the hands of a receiver and the field vision of a running back, Deebo Samuel is developing into one of the...

The Spun

49ers Reportedly Get Promising News On Deebo Samuel

The 49ers have gotten some great news on receiver/running back Deebo Samuel after he got injured on Sunday. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel will have an MRI on Monday on his groin and it appears as if it’s not a major injury. This will also make fantasy owners of...
NFL
FanSided

Deebo Samuel will feast when 49ers visit the lowly Jaguars

With the 49ers visiting the two-win Jaguars in Week 11, Deebo Samuel will look to continue his torrid pace against one of the league’s worst pass defenses. The San Francisco 49ers need to avoid the pitfalls of having a letdown game in Week 11 when they travel on a short week across the country to take on the 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars for an early start time. This, after the Niners pulled off their most impressive victory of the season by beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Monday Night Football.
NFL
NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 12's Sunday games

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) are questionable to return. Running back Trey Sermon (ankle) and LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) have been ruled out. Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb (groin) has been ruled out against the Rams. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook...
NFL
#American Football
SkySports

Deebo Samuel can be top-five wide receiver in the NFL, says former San Francisco 49ers star Pierre Garcon

Deebo Samuel is well on his way towards being recognised as a top-five receiver in the NFL, believes former San Francisco 49ers wideout Pierre Garcon. Much of the chatter entering Monday night had surrounded Odell Beckham Jr's debut for a Los Angeles Rams offense already headed up by the league's receiving leader Cooper Kupp, only to veer towards Samuel as he ran riot while guiding the San Francisco 49ers to a resounding 31-10 victory over their divisional rivals.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo's latest NFL honor puts him in company with Rice, Gore

After a record-setting performance in the 49ers' 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel has been named the Week 10 NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The 49ers receiver caught all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown, and carried the ball five times for 36 yards and another score on the ground. It was Samuel’s first game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.
NFL
FanSided

Troll the Rams with this San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel shirt

Think Aaron Donald knows who Deebo Samuel is now? He should, since the San Francisco 49ers are 5-0 when Deebo plays against Donald. That would be the guy who keeps torching the Rams… and everyone else, for that matter. Samuel led the San Francisco 49ers to a win on Monday...
NFL
SFGate

Deebo Samuel is forcing his way into the NFL's elite, one YAC at a time

Short pass plays are great because they are easier to complete, but they can also force offenses into long drives that invite mistakes. Long pass plays are great because they allow offenses to leap downfield and into scoring position, but they are harder to complete. You know what's really great?...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Five things that matter from Week 11, with Deebo Samuel, RB, and Elijah Moore's breakout

It can be easy to overreact to any given week in Fantasy Football. Sometimes, you have to, or else you'll miss out on the potential next big thing. But you have to know if what you're overreacting to matters. A running back getting five carries and breaking off one long touchdown run might be just what he needs to break into a bigger role, but it also could just be that he get lucky on one play against a soft defense in a blowout.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest on 49ers’ Deebo Samuel

In yesterday’s win over the Vikings, Niners’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel left the game with a groin injury. Kyle Shanahan has updated the media with news that Samuel suffered a strain and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks, according to a tweet from Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Prior to leaving...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 injury report: What to know about Dalvin Cook, Deebo Samuel, more

As we head into Week 13 and the NFL season begins to steer toward the home stretch, injuries could impact the postseason efforts of several teams. The Vikings are hoping running back Dalvin Cook can avoid surgery on his shoulder, the 49ers are hoping Deebo Samuel can play through his groin injury, and the Packers have multiple key players fighting through various ailments.
NFL
SF

Accounting for Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson in Week 12 NFC Showdown

Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings carries much weight heading into Week 12 of the 2021 season. As both team's sit at 5-5, each are vying for one of the final three spots in the NFC Wild Card race, and a victory will certainly catapult their chances of playing January football.
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which Garoppolo did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
Niners Nation

Deebo Samuel currently has the third-most Pro Bowl votes among all WRs

The NFL released its early top vote-getters in fan balloting for the Pro Bowl. The 49ers were well-represented, with multiple players near the top or in the lead. But, of course, it's in November, and we’re talking about the Pro Bowl. Still, it’s nice to know your players are being recognized for their talents. It may not matter to us, but you’re kidding yourself if you think it doesn’t matter to the players.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers news: Deebo Samuel’s injury status not looking good vs. Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers have looked phenomenal against the Minnesota Vikings so far. Deebo Samuel has played a vital role, dominating Minnesota’s defense with ease. Unfortunately, Samuel fell to injury, which doesn’t bode well for San Francisco’s chances moving forward. According to Matt Barrows, “Deebo Samuel (groin) is questionable to...
NFL

