Ravens News 11/25: Side Dishes and more

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson “felt good” Monday after he was too sick to play in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Jackson expected to play after he practiced without issue Friday, but his illness flared up Saturday before the team flew to Chicago. He woke up the next morning in no shape to perform, though he did travel to the stadium. His backup, Tyler Huntley, led the Ravens to a 16-13 comeback victory, and Jackson was first to offer congratulations in the postgame locker room.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO