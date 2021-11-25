ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former NFL Player Bryan McKinnie And Operation Turkey Help Feed Those In Need

By CBSMiami.com Team
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Operation Turkey, led by former NFL and University of Miami player Bryant McKinnie, was in full force on Thursday, providing hot meals to those in need.

McKinnie’s Bmajor Foundation, along with community partners and more than 50 volunteers, packaged and delivered more than 2,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day to community residents near the Joseph Caleb Center in Miami and to those who took part in the drive-through meal distribution.

Bryant McKinnie at Operation Turkey hot meal giveaway on Nov. 25, 2021. (CBS4)

This is the 22 nd year in a row, Operation Turkey has worked to ensure that the homeless and less fortunate receive a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

“Thanksgiving is a time for all of us to reflect on the blessings we have received this past year. During these difficult times, so many here in our community will be facing an empty table on Thanksgiving Day,” said McKinnie who played one season for his hometown Miami Dolphins in 2013 before retiring. “But thanks to so many wonderful people, community leaders, and organizations, these families who have struggled so much through these troubled days will be able to enjoy a memorable Thanksgiving with their family and friends.”

Operation Turkey hot meal giveaway in Miami on Nov. 25, 2021. (CBS4)

McKinnie also teamed up with Miami-Dade Corrections for Thursday’s food giveaway.

“Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department is dedicated to serving our community, and we are honored to partner with Operation Turkey to help make sure our neighbors have a very happy Thanksgiving,” said Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Daniel Junior.

“Operation Turkey is honored to be part of a growing community of volunteers that assist the homeless and less fortunate,” said Brian Tolbert, Executive Director and Chairman of Operation Turkey. “Each year we expand, and this year we anticipate providing 45,000 meals across the nation on Thanksgiving Day. To help put that in perspective, that is more than 50,000 pounds of turkey, 20,000 pounds of stuffing, and 25,000 pounds of pumpkin pie.”

Miami, FL
