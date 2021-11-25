ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physical Therapists Share the Surprising Thing That’s Messing Up Your Back as You Sleep—And How To Fix It

By Kells McPhillips
 6 days ago
Sleep positions are a heated topic. Whether you're a side sleeper, a back sleeper, or one of those rebels who passes out on your stomach (I have questions), you've probably received passionate, unsolicited backlash for the way you rest. Well, sorry to add to the chatter, but if you're among the...

Related
Best Life

Never Wear These 3 Kinds of Shoes If You Have Back Pain, Experts Warn

If you suffer from back pain, you're not alone. According to Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute, nearly 65 million Americans report having recent back pain problems, and another 16 million say they're contending with chronic back pain. Back pain is both a widespread and costly problem: A 2020 study published in JAMA found that Americans spent around $134 billion on neck and back pain treatments between 1996 and 2016. Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to prevent and mitigate back pain—and it starts with your feet. Read on to find out the three worst shoes to wear for back pain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Why going to sleep during the ‘golden hour’ could save your life

It’s doesn’t surprise me that a new study published this week has pinpointed a “golden hour” between 10pm and 11pm as the sweet spot for going to sleep. The study, based on data from more than 88,000 participants of the UK Biobank and published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, found that those who dozed off between 10pm and 10.59pm had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke than those who dozed off earlier or later, but why should that be so?
HEALTH
Well+Good

If You Feel the Urge To Pee Right After Going, ‘Double Voiding’ Could Be Your Saving Grace

When it comes to annoying things in life, having to pee right after you just went is up there, but one pelvic floor physical therapist says she has the solution to this issue: double-voiding. Marcy Crouch, DPT, dropped the tip on TikTok in late October, and the technique is pretty simple: It shows Crouch hanging out in a bathroom next to the words, "Do you have to pee even though you just went? When you are done, stand up, move your hips around, and then try to go again." Cue Crouch standing up, doing what looks like a pelvis-only version of the Macarena, and then sitting back down on the toilet. "This will get some of the leftover urine out of your bladder and give you more time," the TikTok says.
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The Worst Sleep Habit Causing You to Feel Older, New Study Says

Despite all of humanity's incredible inventions and medical advancements, we still can't help the fact that each one of us grows just a little older every day. What you can control, however, is your mindset when it comes to aging. If you've already convinced yourself that life after the age of 50 or 60 is going to be a drag, chances are, your prediction will come true.
HEALTH
EatThis

Health Habits You Should Never Do After 50, According to Doctors

Aging is inevitable and yet it's hard to admit it's happening. Inside, you feel like you're 24 years old still—wanting to make the most of life, maybe even more so now that you know there are more years behind you than ahead of you. And yet—no one told your body. It's not the same as it used to be. And acknowledging this can save your life. You just need to change a few habits. "Asking how you're going to achieve a dietary, fitness, material, or spiritual goal is unlikely to yield the result you seek," advises Strauss Zelnick, author of Becoming Ageless. "Instead, start by asking yourself a far more important question. It's one I asked myself years ago: 'What do I want?' That answer will drive every decision you make. It will also make the 'how' easier to pinpoint and, eventually, accomplish." Read on to learn about habits you should never do after age 50—Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Health

Why Am I Always Cold? 10 Reasons Why You Can't Stop Shivering

Feeling chilly when you're outside in the cool weather is one thing, but if you're always shivering while everyone else say they're toasty, then it's time to investigate. Here are 10 possible causes for why you're always so cold, and how you can get a handle on your out of whack internal thermostat.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

A Doctor’s Warning Led to Tiffany’s 140-Pound Weight Loss

“I was tired of being tired,” says Tiffany Kessler, referring to the time in her life when she weighed 330 pounds at 36 years old. As a mother of two, including a daughter with cerebral palsy and developmental delays, she didn’t have energy left in the tank to take care of herself. She says she had reached a weight she never thought she’d see.
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

Is Walking Enough Exercise If It Doesn’t Make Your Heart Race? We Asked a Cardiologist

There are seasons in life when a 15-minute walk is the most you can commit to your exercise routine—and, hey, that's 100 percent okay. Maybe your job is more of a nine to nine than a nine to five right now, or childcare is monopolizing your free moments. Whatever the case, we asked a cardiologist to answer the age-old question is walking enough exercise? And the first thing you need to know is that the simple answer is yes.
WORKOUTS
SCNow

SAFE SLEEP: What you know could save your baby’s life

As parents, we protect our children from danger as much as possible. But do we consider the dangers of an unsafe sleep environment? For children under age one, unintentional suffocation is the leading cause of injury-related deaths. Babies aged two to four months are most at risk. Protecting our children...
KIDS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fitbit’s new Sleep Animals will describe your sleeping habits

Aside from tracking our fitness and activity, another aspect that we’re now more conscious about is our sleeping habits. People are on the lookout for fitness trackers and smartwatches that have good sleep tracking features. Fitbit is a popular brand when it comes to this aspect with their Sleep Score metrics. Now they’re introducing a pretty cute and useful feature called Sleep Animals which will tell you which animal you most closely resemble, at least when it comes to your sleeping habits.
PETS
gadgetsandwearables.com

Muse S review: calms your day and helps you drift off to sleep

Toronto-based InteraXon has recently announced a new meditation and sleep gadget. Muse S (2nd generation) is a headband-style wearable that uses something called smart fade technology. This enables it to play your favorite sounds to lull you into slumber and then switch off when you are asleep. The feature is also available to owners of the first generation device.
ELECTRONICS
ksl.com

How to Handle Thanksgiving: These 4 things will help you feel your best

Here is how to handle Thanksgiving from a health perspective. If you’re watching what you eat, this time of year can get tricky. Most of our gatherings revolve around food! How do you navigate the holiday menus while still keeping your lifestyle in mind?. Studio 5 Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Poor Sleep Can Make You More Irritable—Here’s How To Keep It From Grinching Your Holiday Cheer

We've all been there: You're home for the holidays, and sitting at the breakfast table after your third bad night of sleep in a row, whether due to jet lag, stressful family dynamics, late-night celebrations, or the simple act of sleeping in a different bed. Someone says something inflammatory and, bam, you find yourself entrenched in an exhaustion-fueled argument. To be sure, there's a connection between poor sleep and irritability, and, knowing this, sleep experts are here with tips to help you safeguard your relationships.
HEALTH
T3.com

How yoga can help you get a better night's sleep

It goes without saying that being sleep deprived and lethargic all the time is no fun. Better sleep equates to a good quality of life. One of the ways you can improve sleep is by practicing yoga. The discipline isn’t just beneficial for improving core strength, flexibility, and stress levels. There’s a myriad of studies which show yoga helps promote a good night's sleep by relaxing the body and mind.
WORKOUTS
vivaglammagazine.com

How Your Daily Activities Affect Your Nightly Sleep

What’s something you absolutely need to look good, be healthy, perform better, improve your mental health and be more successful? If you guessed adequate sleep, then you’re spot on. While I could discuss the benefits of a good night’s sleep for hours, I don’t need to since everyone already knows...
HEALTH
