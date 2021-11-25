ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pulled Apart By Horses’ James Brown shares solo track Everything Follows

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Brown is following up his ‘To Be In Two Places At Once’ single. Pulled Apart By Horses‘ guitarist James Brown is continuing his new solo work with the release of...

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Backstage With Beyonce, James Brown and Many Others

Inside Edition got a glimpse into what the backstage life was like when Beyonce invited us to her dressing room before a concert. While backstage, we also spent time with her opening act, her sister Solange Knowles, who made her first TV appearance when she spent time with Inside Edition. Over the years James Brown, Ricky Martin and the Backstreet Boys have welcomed us to get a glimpse inside the madness of their world.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadine Shah
Person
Benson Taylor
Person
James Brown
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Apart By Horses#Radio Broadcasts
Best Life

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Post Rare Photos of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Closer Weekly

Musician Phil Collins Is a Father of 5! Meet His Children Who Are Taking Over Hollywood

Musician Phil Collins is the mastermind behind some of the biggest radio hits that have taken over the airwaves since 1970. The Genesis drummer has had both a huge career with his band and an equally successful solo career full of award-winning work. His five children, Joely, Simon, Lily, Nicholas and Matthew, are equally as talented and have started to take over Hollywood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy