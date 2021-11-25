ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD bears testing the commitments at 1.12 the figure

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD bears are testing bullish commitments at 1.12 the figure. EUR/USD is well on its way to the June 19 2020 lows of 1.1168. US Fed minutes are under review and divergence between Fed and ECB in play. Despite the Thanksgiving holidays, markets have reacted in kind to the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding ground as the mood improved

European data came in worse than anticipated, undermining demand for the shared currency. The US ADP report showed that the private sector added 543K new positions in November. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, needs to break 1.1380 resistance. The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1330, little changed on...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hovers around the 113.00 figure, amid higher US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY slides for the fifth consecutive day, down more than 0.05%. An upbeat market sentiment weighed on the greenback as the DXY falls below the 96.00 handle. USD/JPY crucial support to be found at the November 9 low at 112.72. The USD/JPY slumps for the fifth consecutive day, down...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bears pressing on 1.33 the figure, BoE and Fed in focus

GBP/USD holds near the 2021 low with risks tilted to the downside. Central bank themes are driving risk and weighing on the pound. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3311 and higher by some 0.12% on the day so far. The pair has recovered from a low of 1.3276 and has reached a high of 1.3352 so far.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears can take over with a break below 1.1305

Fed’s chair Powell testified again on the CARES act before a different Senate Commission. The US ADP report showed that the private sector added 543K new job positions in November. EUR/USD holding above the 1.1300 level, but technical readings hint at a new leg south. The EUR/USD pair has shed...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers around the daily central pivot point at 1.1320

The USD recovers some of Tuesday’s losses, as the shared currency finished in the green, amid Fed’s Powell hawkish comments. EUR/USD found dynamic support at the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA). Fed’s Powell favors a faster taper and expects inflation to moderate by 2022. During the New York session, the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Reacts to Powell's testimony

The testimony of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell caused major volatility. Namely, the EUR/USD bounced off 1.1380 to the 1.1240 mark during the testimony. Such an unexpected fundamental event ignored all technical levels. However, by the start of Wednesday's US trading hours, the EUR/USD had returned to normal...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to edge lower towards the 1.10 level – Nomura

EUR/USD fell sharply to mid-1.1200s late Tuesday. The pair has climbed back above 1.1300 but economists at Nomura believe it is just a matter of time for a move towards 1.10. "We find more compelling macro and flow reasons for a move towards 1.10 to be on the horizon, it’s just a matter of time."
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY looks to regain 113.00 amid softer yields, Omicron fears

USD/JPY pokes intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend near two-month low. Markets turn sluggish during the pre-NFP trading lulls, mixed signals from Fed add to the indecision. US eyes extension of mask mandate after marking first Omicron case. OECD cuts global growth outlook, expects Japan 2021 GDP of 1.8% versus 2.5%...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7100 on downbeat yields, mixed Aussie trade data

AUD/USD stays mildly bid, consolidates recent losses around yearly low. Australia Trade Balance, Exports improve in October but Imports contract further. Market sentiment dwindles as mixed Fed signals confront Omicron woes ahead of pre-Fed trading lull. US Weekly Jobless Claims, virus updates can entertain intraday traders. AUD/USD prints mild gains...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD eyes test of 1.2800 as oil prices hand back earlier session gains

USD/CAD is picking up amid a pullback in crude oil prices from earlier lows. The pair is now just under 1.2800, having previously been as low as the 1.2710s. USD/CAD seems to be moving higher within a bullish trend channel. USD/CAD has shifted higher over the last few hours and...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains confined in a range, seems vulnerable near 0.7100 mark

AUD/USD witnessed a subdued price action through the early part of the European session. Omicron fears continued weighing on investors’ sentiment and the perceived riskier aussie. Fed rate hike bets underpinned the USD and further collaborated to cap gains for the major. The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD accumulates support

The US dollar stabilized after Jerome Powell hinted at speeding up the taper pace. The break below 0.9270 has put the rally on hold. The support has turned into resistance with the latest rebound fading. But a bullish divergence suggests a loss of momentum in the retracement as the price...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Upside could test the 1.1410 level – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the upside bias in EUR/USD could reach the 1.1410 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “EUR traded sideways between 1.1301 and 1.1359 yesterday, narrower than our expected range of 1.1260/1.1380. Further sideway-trading appears likely, expected to be within a range of 1.1290/1.1370.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Pressure Factors

Since the start of this week, the EUR/USD has been trying to recover from its recent collapse, but the rebound attempts did not pass the 1.1383 level. With the continuation of negative pressure factors on the euro, the currency pair could not go further and settled around the 1.1317 level as of this writing. I expect it to remain in a narrow range until the US jobs numbers are announced tomorrow. The euro faces European restrictions to contain the new Corona variant, which may further slow the growth of the Eurozone economy and thus impede any attempts by the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy as desired by the rest of the global central banks in light of severe global inflationary waves.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

JPY extends outperformance, AUD - Slip-Slidin’ away, DXY steadies

US Stocks Accelerate Slide, US Reports First Omicron Case. Summary: FX steadied while equity markets accelerated their downward slide after the United States reported its first Omicron case yesterday. Doctor Anthony Fauci, the US chief medical adviser confirmed that it was a citizen who arrived recently from South Africa and returned to California. Meantime, Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated that the risk of persistent higher inflation has clearly risen. The US yield curve flattened as rate traders continued to bet on the likelihood of a Fed rate increase in July 2022. Vaccine makers and medical agencies reiterated that current vaccines should continue to provide protection against Omicron and other new variants. The Japanese Yen extended its outperformance, advancing 0.40% against the US Dollar, the USD/JPY pair settling at 112.85 vs 113.12 yesterday. A favourite gauge of the Greenbacks value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY) steadied to close at 96.00 from 95.95. On the other side of the FX spectrum, the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) continued to underperform, slipping 0.27% to 0.7105 in late New York (0.7123 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) eased to 1.1312 (1.1324) while Sterling (GBP/USD) was last at 1.3272 from 1.3290, down 0.16%. In the EMFX space, the Greenback rose above the 16.00 resistance level against the South African Rand for the first time in over a year. USD/ZAR settled at 16.0105 from 15.9400 yesterday. Emerging Market currencies continued their underperformance as investors remained risk averse.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section. This webinar was looking at setups around the US Dollar after a really busy morning. At the first day of Jerome Powell’s Humphrey Hawkins testimony in front of Congress, the head of the FOMC took a decisively hawkish tone, warning of inflation even in the face of the newly-identified Covid variant. This took many, including myself, by surprise as Powell has previously shown a tendency to be dovish. But these were the first public remarks since his re-nomination, so perhaps this was a part of his discussion with Joe Biden regarding a second term? Or, perhaps he just doesn’t have the fear of losing his post atop the Fed since he’s been nominated for another four years.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Fears hit the greenback

Coronavirus vaccine and drug cocktails seem to lose effectiveness against the new variant. European inflation soared to a record high of 4.9% YoY, according to preliminary estimates. EUR/USD is bullish in the near term, faces strong Fibonacci resistance at 1.1380. Risk aversion took over financial markets to the detriment of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1323. Despite euro's selloff from 1.1382 to 1.1236 in New York on Tuesday after Fed Powell's hawkish comments, subsequent strong rebound signals further choppy trading above Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 may continue, however, as long as said Tuesday's high holds, consolidation with downside bias remains. On the...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Slumps After German Employment Figures

The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower by -0.44% on Tuesday after the latest German employment figures. Unemployment came in lower than analysts’ expectations with the unemployment rate moving to 5.3%. A UK health chief has called on UK citizens to avoid socialising as the fear of a variant continues.
ECONOMY

