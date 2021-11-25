ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds Of FedEx Packages Found Discarded In A Ravine In Alabama

By Bill Galluccio
 6 days ago
Photo: Blount County Sheriff's Office

Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered in a ravine on private property in Blount County, Alabama, on Wednesday (November 25). The Blount County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to the scene, where they were met by an area manager from FedEx.

Authorities estimated there were between 300 and 400 packages discarded in the ravine. FedEx sent multiple trucks to the scene and is working with deputies to identify and deliver any parcels they could salvage. Officials said they expected to work throughout the day on Thursday to remove all the boxes from the area.

"We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible," FedEx said in a statement to CNN. "In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action."

The Blount County Sheriff's Office did not say how the packages ended up in the ravine.

Local news station WVMT shared photos on Instagram showing damaged boxes littered across the wooded area.

ABC 33/40 News

Person involved in FedEx packages being tossed in a ravine "no longer providing service"

As many as 400 FedEx packages were found in a ravine last Wednesday. Today, FedEx released the following statement. “The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we have reviewed this situation and can confirm that the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.
