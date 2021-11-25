Saints 'do not expect' Mark Ingram to suit up vs. Bills, RB officially doubtful

Last one out, turn off the lights. The New Orleans Saints were already shorthanded for their game with the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, and now it sounds like they won’t have Mark Ingram. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Thursday that the Saints “do not expect” Ingram to dress out for the prime-time matchup, having been limited in practice with a knee injury. NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti and Ian Rapoport reported that Ingram was downgraded to “doubtful.”

New Orleans ruled out star running back Alvin Kamara with his own knee injury, and while Ingram was initially ruled questionable to play it now sounds like he won’t play at all. That would put backups Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery into a big spot against a vulnerable-looking Bills defense. Practice squad running back Josh Adams could also be called up to play.

Hopefully they’ll be enough to get it done. The Saints are stuck in a three-game losing skid and badly need a win to hang with other NFC playoff contenders eager to take their place. A fourth loss here would be the team’s first four-game losing streak since the 2015 season.