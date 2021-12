The Kings will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Staples Center and it’s unlikely that the visitors will have to ask for directions around the arena. Winger Kyle Clifford, newly re-acquired by the Leafs, could show them the way. He spent nearly a decade in L.A. and won two Stanley Cups with the Kings before he was traded to Toronto, then moved on to St. Louis and ultimately returned to Toronto.

