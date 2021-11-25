ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Annual Christmas Kick-Off

Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLANCHARD, LA - After the Turkey is gone and Black...

www.brenhambanner.com

WTOK-TV

WTOK kicks off annual Toython campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is teaming up with Raising Cane’s and several agencies of the United Way to make sure kids in our area have toys for Christmas. Our annual Toython will kick off Monday, November 29th in a big way as WTOK will host a block party from 4:30 until 7:00 in front of our downtown studios.
MERIDIAN, MS
whdh.com

Annual ‘Festival of Lights’ kicks off in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Christmas cheer is in the air in Attleboro where the city is celebrating by lighting up the night. The annual “Festival of Lights” at the La Salette shrine kicked off its beloved six-week-long tradition this week. Crowds of people gathered to enjoy their first festive event of the holidays.
ATTLEBORO, MA
wymt.com

37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicks off

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicked off Friday with a great turnout. Running until Saturday at the Village Center Mall, the festival features vendors selling a variety of items including baked goods, quilts, wood carvings, hand crafted pens, wreaths, home décor, soaps, and tons more.
HARLAN, KY
Park Record

Gingerbread Jimmi competition kicks off the Christmas season

The Vince Guaraldi Trio would say, “Christmastime is here,” and local families can start celebrating the season during the 13th annual Gingerbread Jimmi House Competition. This year’s event, which returns to an in-person party, is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Park City Library, said J.R. Holbrook, Gingerbread Jimmi creator and author of “Gingerbread Jimmi: Magical Storybook.”
PARK CITY, UT
Daily Review & Sunday Review

The Bridge kicks off annual Sleepout fundraiser

SAYRE — Organizers from The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches returned to downtown Sayre with an opportunity for members of the Valley community to raise awareness and raise funds for a deserving cause. On Friday afternoon, The Bridge began its 19th Annual Sleepout fundraiser. As part of this fundraiser,...
SAYRE, PA
Reporter

Ambler to kick off holiday season with annual parade

AMBLER — Downtown Ambler is set to kick off the holiday season this weekend with its annual Holiday Parade. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, as hundreds of participants march in at least 14 floats along a stretch of Butler Avenue from Bethlehem Pike to Main Street, according to Ambler Main Street Manager Elizabeth Wahl Kunzier.
AMBLER, PA
Hamptons.com

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Kicks Off Holiday Season on December 2nd with First Annual Holiday Stroll on Main Street

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center announces its first ever Holiday Stroll on Main Street, a sweet start to the holiday season that will raise funds for the theatre. The stroll will take place on Thursday, December 2nd from 6-9pm, and will feature and participating Westhampton Beach businesses paired with outstanding local restaurants and caterers to deliver a unique shopping experience like no other. Patrons will pick up punch cards and maps at the theatre’s Box Office located at 76 Main Street and are encouraged to shop at participating retailers along Main Street as they begin their holiday shopping.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
heystamford.com

Building and Land Technology kicks off the holiday season with 11th annual Harbor Point Christmas Tree Lighting

Tis the season! Building and Land Technology (BLT) is delighted to invite the public to the annual Harbor Point Christmas Tree Lighting event on Tuesday, December 7th from 6:00pm – 7:00pm. Held at 20 Harbor Point Road, all are invited to take part in this decade-long tradition and annual crowd favorite. Following the tree lighting, visitors can enjoy some of Harbor Point’s favorite dining options such as Bareburger, Patisserie Sulzberg, Fortina, Mexicue and Sign of the Whale.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Digital Courier

Christmas lighting ceremony kicks off holiday season

Thousands gathered in downtown Forest City Thanksgiving night, when the town’s famed Christmas lights were officially turned on to mark the holiday season. Officials speculated that it was perhaps the largest crowed ever for the annual event. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
FOREST CITY, NC
reviewjournal.com

Cowboy Christmas to begin Wednesday with tree lighting, entertainment

Cowboys, cowgirls and Christmas shoppers can tick items off their shopping lists beginning Wednesday evening with the return of Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Cowboy Christmas, the National Finals Rodeo’s companion Western-themed gift show, returns to Las Vegas after a yearlong hiatus. Organizers say demand “has never...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Baton Rouge Business Report

Second annual 225GIVES fundraising campaign kicks off

Baton Rouge’s second annual 24-hour online fundraiser supporting local nonprofits is today. As of 10 a.m. this morning, some $1.4 million had been raised from 2,774 donations made to 188 Baton Rouge-area organizations. Early giving has been ongoing since Nov. 15, but the fundraising event officially went live this morning,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Brenham Banner-Press

Washington County full of Christmas events this month

December: It’s the most wonderful — and busiest — time of the year. Washington County is full of Christmas and holiday events to prepare. The Brenham Christmas Stroll is Friday and Saturday and will be a day full of events and holiday cheer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Smithsonian Associates Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Virtual Programs

Smithsonian Associates Streaming offers plenty of ways for people to celebrate the holidays from the comfort of their own homes. Programs provide insights into holiday traditions, studio arts workshops add a touch of nature to participants’ holiday décor and a reflective writing workshop presents new ways to contemplate the gifts of winter. Programs include: Natural […] The post Smithsonian Associates Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Virtual Programs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ARTS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Latin American Association to hold Christmas market

The Brookhaven-based Latin American Association will host its first-ever Christmas Market this holiday season.  Avanzando Juntas, the association’s economic empowerment program for Latina women, is the driving force behind the market. Shoppers can buy products from the women who are a part of Avanzando Juntas, including handcrafted jewelry, clothing, decorations, and desserts. Shoppers can also […] The post Latin American Association to hold Christmas market appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Las Vegas Sun

In Las Vegas, Santa appearances set for a comeback this holiday season

Last year, Chris Groeschke was sidelined from his holiday gig of portraying Santa Claus at live events because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the owner of a business called Santa Kris Kringle, has dozens of appearances booked and is excited to be getting back to spreading holiday cheer. “I...
LAS VEGAS, NV

