2nd Annual Christmas Kick-Off

As the holidays roll in, so do the festivities associated with them. East Peoria’s 37th annual Festival of Lights is back and better than ever, coming off a first place championship win on ABC’s prime time TV show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2020. Doug McCarty, director of tourism...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is teaming up with Raising Cane’s and several agencies of the United Way to make sure kids in our area have toys for Christmas. Our annual Toython will kick off Monday, November 29th in a big way as WTOK will host a block party from 4:30 until 7:00 in front of our downtown studios.
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Christmas cheer is in the air in Attleboro where the city is celebrating by lighting up the night. The annual “Festival of Lights” at the La Salette shrine kicked off its beloved six-week-long tradition this week. Crowds of people gathered to enjoy their first festive event of the holidays.
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicked off Friday with a great turnout. Running until Saturday at the Village Center Mall, the festival features vendors selling a variety of items including baked goods, quilts, wood carvings, hand crafted pens, wreaths, home décor, soaps, and tons more.
Valley City businesses are prepping to kick off a good ol’ fashioned Hometown Christmas on December 2nd. There’s no other time that feels quite as wonderful, with decorations lighting up the night, hot cocoa steaming in mugs, neighbors greeting one another on the sidewalks and in hometown stores. With decorations...
The Vince Guaraldi Trio would say, “Christmastime is here,” and local families can start celebrating the season during the 13th annual Gingerbread Jimmi House Competition. This year’s event, which returns to an in-person party, is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Park City Library, said J.R. Holbrook, Gingerbread Jimmi creator and author of “Gingerbread Jimmi: Magical Storybook.”
SAYRE — Organizers from The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches returned to downtown Sayre with an opportunity for members of the Valley community to raise awareness and raise funds for a deserving cause. On Friday afternoon, The Bridge began its 19th Annual Sleepout fundraiser. As part of this fundraiser,...
AMBLER — Downtown Ambler is set to kick off the holiday season this weekend with its annual Holiday Parade. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, as hundreds of participants march in at least 14 floats along a stretch of Butler Avenue from Bethlehem Pike to Main Street, according to Ambler Main Street Manager Elizabeth Wahl Kunzier.
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center announces its first ever Holiday Stroll on Main Street, a sweet start to the holiday season that will raise funds for the theatre. The stroll will take place on Thursday, December 2nd from 6-9pm, and will feature and participating Westhampton Beach businesses paired with outstanding local restaurants and caterers to deliver a unique shopping experience like no other. Patrons will pick up punch cards and maps at the theatre’s Box Office located at 76 Main Street and are encouraged to shop at participating retailers along Main Street as they begin their holiday shopping.
Tis the season! Building and Land Technology (BLT) is delighted to invite the public to the annual Harbor Point Christmas Tree Lighting event on Tuesday, December 7th from 6:00pm – 7:00pm. Held at 20 Harbor Point Road, all are invited to take part in this decade-long tradition and annual crowd favorite. Following the tree lighting, visitors can enjoy some of Harbor Point’s favorite dining options such as Bareburger, Patisserie Sulzberg, Fortina, Mexicue and Sign of the Whale.
LAURINBURG — The deadline to sign up for the second annual “Great Christmas Light Contest” has been extended to Friday. The ‘Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event will give the grand prize winner $500. “We decided to extend the applications so that more people...
Thousands gathered in downtown Forest City Thanksgiving night, when the town’s famed Christmas lights were officially turned on to mark the holiday season. Officials speculated that it was perhaps the largest crowed ever for the annual event. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Cowboys, cowgirls and Christmas shoppers can tick items off their shopping lists beginning Wednesday evening with the return of Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Cowboy Christmas, the National Finals Rodeo’s companion Western-themed gift show, returns to Las Vegas after a yearlong hiatus. Organizers say demand “has never...
Baton Rouge’s second annual 24-hour online fundraiser supporting local nonprofits is today. As of 10 a.m. this morning, some $1.4 million had been raised from 2,774 donations made to 188 Baton Rouge-area organizations. Early giving has been ongoing since Nov. 15, but the fundraising event officially went live this morning,...
December: It’s the most wonderful — and busiest — time of the year. Washington County is full of Christmas and holiday events to prepare. The Brenham Christmas Stroll is Friday and Saturday and will be a day full of events and holiday cheer.
Smithsonian Associates Streaming offers plenty of ways for people to celebrate the holidays from the comfort of their own homes. Programs provide insights into holiday traditions, studio arts workshops add a touch of nature to participants’ holiday décor and a reflective writing workshop presents new ways to contemplate the gifts of winter. Programs include: Natural […]
The Brookhaven-based Latin American Association will host its first-ever Christmas Market this holiday season. Avanzando Juntas, the association’s economic empowerment program for Latina women, is the driving force behind the market. Shoppers can buy products from the women who are a part of Avanzando Juntas, including handcrafted jewelry, clothing, decorations, and desserts. Shoppers can also […]
Last year, Chris Groeschke was sidelined from his holiday gig of portraying Santa Claus at live events because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the owner of a business called Santa Kris Kringle, has dozens of appearances booked and is excited to be getting back to spreading holiday cheer. “I...
