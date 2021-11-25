ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There will be hidden Gucci items for as little as £12 in Asda stores tomorrow

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3rZ3_0d6pxCWT00

Fancy bagging a Gucci garment for as little as £12? Well, now you’re in luck.

In an announcement that no one saw coming, George at Asda revealed they will be hosting a Gucci treasure hunt to coincide with the hotly anticipated release of Ridley Scott ’s House of Gucci this Friday (November 26).

A wide range of second-hand Gucci pieces will be hidden across UK stores for lucky customers up and down the country to purchase.

In association with George’s sustainability partner, Preloved , the pieces will hit 50 George at Asda shopfloors, including London, Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Brighton.

The British supermarket chain will be sharing social media teasers throughout the day to encourage shoppers to participate in the designer supermarket sweep. The 30 exclusive vintage gems include shirts, jackets and dresses from the beloved Italian brand.

“Whether you are a lover of vintage or just want to make more sustainable choices, our hand-picked PreLoved pieces are always a treasure trove of gems and now Gucci is adding to our customers’ reasons to shop with us,” Lauren Mallins from George at Asda said.

Steve Lynam, managing director of Preloved Wholesaler, added: “Our partnership with George at Asda is one that we are extremely proud of, so we’re delighted to be able to offer their customers the chance to pick up something they have always dreamed of owning in their local supermarket.”

House of Gucci, featuring starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga , will hit screens on Friday (November 26).

The film is based on the 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. It follows the story of love, betrayal and murder within the Italian fashion family.

Indy100 has reached out to Gucci for comment.

