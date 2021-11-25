ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

2nd Annual Christmas Kick-Off

thehendersonnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLANCHARD, LA - After the Turkey is gone and Black...

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thegardenisland.com

19th annual Day of Thanksgiving kicks off Saturday

WAIPOULI — ‘Ohana Christian Fellowship hosts its 19th annual Day of Thanksgiving outreach today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waipouli Town Center. The hot Thanksgiving meal is being provided in a drive-thru format. Organizers are planning on giving away up to 500 meals, doubling the number of...
FESTIVAL
WTVM

Kia Autosport of Columbus kicks off 2nd annual “Night of Lights”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia Autosport of Columbus kicked off its second annual “Night of Lights” Monday evening, benefiting the Salvation Army. Along with the holiday lights, the event featured several vendors, bouncy houses, plus the Shaw High School band and the Salvation Army choir performed for the crowd. Santa also made an appearance for pictures.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTOK-TV

WTOK kicks off annual Toython campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is teaming up with Raising Cane’s and several agencies of the United Way to make sure kids in our area have toys for Christmas. Our annual Toython will kick off Monday, November 29th in a big way as WTOK will host a block party from 4:30 until 7:00 in front of our downtown studios.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Kick Off
wymt.com

37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicks off

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicked off Friday with a great turnout. Running until Saturday at the Village Center Mall, the festival features vendors selling a variety of items including baked goods, quilts, wood carvings, hand crafted pens, wreaths, home décor, soaps, and tons more.
HARLAN, KY
whdh.com

Annual ‘Festival of Lights’ kicks off in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Christmas cheer is in the air in Attleboro where the city is celebrating by lighting up the night. The annual “Festival of Lights” at the La Salette shrine kicked off its beloved six-week-long tradition this week. Crowds of people gathered to enjoy their first festive event of the holidays.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Park Record

Gingerbread Jimmi competition kicks off the Christmas season

The Vince Guaraldi Trio would say, “Christmastime is here,” and local families can start celebrating the season during the 13th annual Gingerbread Jimmi House Competition. This year’s event, which returns to an in-person party, is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Park City Library, said J.R. Holbrook, Gingerbread Jimmi creator and author of “Gingerbread Jimmi: Magical Storybook.”
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Review & Sunday Review

The Bridge kicks off annual Sleepout fundraiser

SAYRE — Organizers from The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches returned to downtown Sayre with an opportunity for members of the Valley community to raise awareness and raise funds for a deserving cause. On Friday afternoon, The Bridge began its 19th Annual Sleepout fundraiser. As part of this fundraiser,...
SAYRE, PA
heystamford.com

Building and Land Technology kicks off the holiday season with 11th annual Harbor Point Christmas Tree Lighting

Tis the season! Building and Land Technology (BLT) is delighted to invite the public to the annual Harbor Point Christmas Tree Lighting event on Tuesday, December 7th from 6:00pm – 7:00pm. Held at 20 Harbor Point Road, all are invited to take part in this decade-long tradition and annual crowd favorite. Following the tree lighting, visitors can enjoy some of Harbor Point’s favorite dining options such as Bareburger, Patisserie Sulzberg, Fortina, Mexicue and Sign of the Whale.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Cleveland Scene

Annual Winterfest Celebration Kicks Off on Saturday

Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Winterfest kicks off on Saturday, and then events extend all the way into February. Saturday’s event that takes place downtown features carriage rides, games and ice skating. It all culminates with a tree lighting ceremony that takes place at 7 p.m. Other series highlights include the Public...
CLEVELAND, OH
WECT

Kure Beach kicks off annual Holiday Market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Holiday Market in Kure Beach kicked off on Saturday morning. Marking the start of the holiday season, and a perfect opportunity for shoppers to buy local. “It’s been a rough couple of years, and just to support and shop and to keep that money...
KURE BEACH, NC
thecommunityvoice.com

Annual Holiday gift and toy drive kick-off

A holiday gift and toy drive is underway to support families in Cotati, Penngrove and Rohnert Park. For over 23 years, this holiday gift and toy drive has grown not only in popularity but also in partnership with others to help fill needs in our communities. The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati working together with the Rancho Adobe Fire District, the Cotati Police Department, Cotati City Employees, Rancho Cotati Rotary Club, Rotary Satellite Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati Twilight, Rotary Interact and Rotaract members, the Rohnert Park Chapter of Realtors, and the community at large work toward fulfilling the needs of those families in need of a little help.
COTATI, CA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Second annual 225GIVES fundraising campaign kicks off

Baton Rouge’s second annual 24-hour online fundraiser supporting local nonprofits is today. As of 10 a.m. this morning, some $1.4 million had been raised from 2,774 donations made to 188 Baton Rouge-area organizations. Early giving has been ongoing since Nov. 15, but the fundraising event officially went live this morning,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox7austin.com

Georgetown kicks off holidays with annual Lighting of the Square

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Lighting of the Square ceremony. Mayor Josh Schroeder and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will be there to help Santa flip the switch and illuminate the "Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas" with tens of thousands of lights.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Hamptons.com

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Kicks Off Holiday Season on December 2nd with First Annual Holiday Stroll on Main Street

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center announces its first ever Holiday Stroll on Main Street, a sweet start to the holiday season that will raise funds for the theatre. The stroll will take place on Thursday, December 2nd from 6-9pm, and will feature and participating Westhampton Beach businesses paired with outstanding local restaurants and caterers to deliver a unique shopping experience like no other. Patrons will pick up punch cards and maps at the theatre’s Box Office located at 76 Main Street and are encouraged to shop at participating retailers along Main Street as they begin their holiday shopping.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
Iowa State Daily

Horticulture Club kicks off annual Poinsettia sale

The Horticulture Club hosted its annual Poinsettia sale, which helps raise funds for the club to have events and other activities. It is a four-day sale that takes place throughout the campus. Locations include Curtiss Hall, Memorial Union, Beardshear Hall and Reiman Gardens. The sale is a great way to get people in the holiday spirit since poinsettias are your holiday plant.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy