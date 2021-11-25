ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Final Announcement Released

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 25 November 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange....

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

4th Quarter Results

The 2021 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. 2021 Annual Report. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2871U_1-2021-12-1.pdf. A copy of the 2021 Annual Report may...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

FTSE UK Index Series Fast Entry – December 2021

FTSE UK Index Series - Quarterly Fast Entry Level - December 2021. FTSE Russell announces that in accordance with rule 8.4, the following FTSE 100 Fast Entry level is effective immediately.For a security to be considered for fast entry to the FTSE 100, its full market capitalisation (i.e. before the application of any investability weighting) must be equal to or greater than GBP 6.45 bn and its investable market capitalisation must be GBP 2bn or above.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

FTSE UK Index Series Review December 2021

FTSE UK Index SeriesQuarterly Review December 2021. FTSE Russell announces the quarterly changes to the FTSE UK Index Series. All constituent changes will be applied after the close of business on Friday, 17 December 2021 and will be effective on Monday, 20 December 2021 (rankings by capitalisation are as at close of business on Tuesday, 30 November 2021):Please note: Index review changes included within the attached files may be subject to revision until close of business Friday, 03 December 2021. Effective Monday, 06 December 2021, the index review changes will be considered final. Any subsequent changes will generally only be considered in exceptional circumstances, in accordance with the FTSE Russell recalculation policy and guidelines.Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below:
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

BP Regulatory News (BP.)

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 1 December 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Privacy Policy#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
Life Style Extra

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. The above figure (91,100,066) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Rize Enviro Etf (LIFE)

("Love Hemp" or the "Company") For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp announces that the Company has 875,463,167 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 875,463,167 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

GraniteShares Financial PLC

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer") GRANITESHARES 3X LONG MODERNA DAILY ETP SECURITIES (the "ETP Securities") THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. NOTICE is hereby given by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 56,491 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED November 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in November 2021.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Mobile Tornado shares drop 20% as Canadian contract is cancelled

(Alliance News) - Mobile Tornado Group PLC on Wednesday said the contract with its Canadian customer will not be renewed, sending its shares tumbling. Mobile Tornado is a Harrogate, Yorkshire-based provider of mobile communications applications. Its shares dropped 19% to 1.94 pence on Wednesday morning in London following the announcement.
TECHNOLOGY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Audioboom Grp. (BOOM)

("Audioboom", the "Group" or the "Company") Audioboom (AIM: BOOM), the leading global podcast company, announces that the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement comprises 15,702,966 ordinary shares with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Schroder British Opportunities Trust plc

The Company's top ten equity positions as at 30 November 2021 are set out below. Source: Schroders. Top 10 equity holdings (unaudited) as at 30 November 2021. The Company's daily NAV calculation re-values the public asset holdings on a daily basis. The private asset holdings are revalued quarterly post period end, with the latest valuation as at 30 September 2021, or, where investments have been made since 30 September 2021, these are held at cost.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Claim Filed Against Petropavlovsk and Directors

Claim Filed Against Petropavlovsk and Its Directors. Petropavlovsk PLC ("Petropavlovsk" or the "Company") announces that JSC Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies ("UGC"), the Company's major shareholder, has today issued a derivative claim in the High Court of Justice (Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, Insolvency and Companies List) (the "Claim"), together with an application for injunctive relief (the "Application") in connection with the previously announced sale by the Company of a 29.9% stake in IRC Limited ("IRC") to Stocken Board AG ("Stocken" and the "Stocken Transaction").
BUSINESS
EatThis

Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
BUSINESS
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy