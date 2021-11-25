South Carolina charities recognized as ‘Angels’ for service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Fifteen charities have been recognized by South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond for their exemplary service this year.

The 2021 Angels include animal rescues, food assistance organizations and groups helping troops and veterans. The charities received a plaque from Hammond at a ceremony earlier this month.

All the charities have directed 80 percent or more of their total spending toward the programs they run, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The agency selected this year’s Angels through a review of the financial reports that charities must submit annually, and considered nominations from the public.

A medical clinic providing free services to people without health insurance in Columbia and a North Augusta ministry helping families adopt children with special needs are also among the charities acknowledged this year.

The Secretary of State’s Office aims to recognize charities with a range of missions across South Carolina annually, the agency said in a news release.