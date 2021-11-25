ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Online on Disney+

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Fans of The Beatles , rejoice: the Fab Four’s long-awaited documentary, The Beatles: Get Back , is finally here and available to stream on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about the new film, the group’s participation and how to watch Get Back online.

When Does The Beatles: Get Back Premiere? Release Date, Time

The Beatles: Get Back was officially released on November 25, 2021 on Disney+ . The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary and episodes will be released one at a time.

The first episode of Get Back premiered on November 25, with the second episode dropping on November 26 and the final episode premiering on November 27. You’ll have to wait till each episode is released to watch it, although after November 27, you can binge the entire Get Back series all at once.


Buy:
The Beatles: Get Back
at
Disney+

How to Watch The Beatles: Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back is an exclusive Disney+ release, meaning you won’t be able to find the documentary film in theaters or on TV. The only watch to watch The Beatles: Get Back is to stream it on Disney+ from home.

How to Stream The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+

If you want to stream The Beatles: Get Back , you’ll need a Disney+ subscription. Pricing for a Disney+ subscription starts at just $7.99 a month and includes instant access to watch The Beatles: Get Back online as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings .

Sign up for Disney+ here for $7.99 and log in with your subscription to stream The Beatles: Get Back from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV.


Buy:
Disney+ Subscription
at
$7.99

Your best value is to grab the Disney+ Bundle , which includes access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13.99 a month. That’s less than the price of a movie ticket and gets you unlimited streaming on all three services for under $14.

The Disney+ Bundle is a great deal if you want to watch The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+ and other Beatles documentaries, like the recent McCartney 3, 2, 1 and The Beatles: Eight Days a Week , which are both streaming on Hulu.


Buy:
Disney+ Bundle
at
$13.99

How to Watch The Beatles: Get Back Online Free

Disney+ doesn’t currently a free trial but there are a couple of other ways to watch The Beatles: Get Back online free.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you could be eligible for their “Disney+ on Us” deal , which gets you six months of Disney+ for free with select phone and Internet plans. Sign up for the the free Disney+ deal or see if your current Verizon plan qualifies here, then use your subscription to watch The Beatles: Get Back for free online.


Buy:
Disney+ on Us Deal
at
Verizon

Another way to stream The Beatles: Get Back for free online? Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can also get six months of Disney+ for free. Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited here and use the deal to watch The Beatles: Get Back for free online on Disney+.


Buy:
Amazon Music Unlimited
at
$7.99

You can use the deal to not only watch The Beatles: Get Back online, but to stream their catalog of music on Amazon as well.

The Beatles: Get Back Episodes, Runtime, Spoilers

The Beatles: Get Back is a new documentary film compiled from more than 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored.

Directed by three-time Oscar-winner Peter Jackson ( The Lord of the Rings trilogy), The Beatles: Get Back follows the Fab Four from their recording sessions at Abbey Road, to their creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years.

The docuseries also features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be .


Buy:
The Beatles: Get Back
at
Disney+

Disney+ says Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this archival footage, and the director has organized it all into a three-part docuseries, with each episode running approximately 2.5 hours in length (the total run time for The Beatles: Get Back comes in as just under eight hours).

Is The Beatles: Get Back Officially Approved?

While there have been many unauthorized biographies and films made about The Beatles, The Beatles: Get Back is an officially-licensed and approved project from the band. Disney+ says The Beatles: Get Back “is being made with the enthusiastic support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.”

McCartney even made an appearance at the official screening for the film in London, and later tweeted his support for Jackson, and the documentary.

The Beatles: Get Back Official Book

In conjunction with documentary’s Disney+ debut, Apple Corps Ltd./Callaway Arts & Entertainment released an accompanying book also titled, “The Beatles: Get Back.”

The 240-page hardcover complements the Get Back documentary with transcriptions of The Beatles’ recorded conversations and hundreds of exclusive, never before published photos from the three weeks of sessions, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5nHw_0d6prHiq00

Amazon

Buy: The Beatles: Get Back (book) $35.73

The new book comes on the heels of McCartney’s new book release, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present , and The Beatles’ new Let It Be: Super Deluxe box set , a five-LP set that includes 27 unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP, the 1969 unreleased 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix by Glyn Johns, and a 100-page hardback book with an intro by McCartney himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7TUn_0d6prHiq00

Amazon

Buy: ‘Let It Be’ Super Deluxe Vinyl $131.61

Comments / 0

