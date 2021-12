The Biden administration will announce an extension for mask requirements for passengers on public transportation systems through mid-March, according to a report. Federal officials are expected to make a formal announcement regarding an extension through March 18 on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, President Biden is expected to discuss the extension during an event detailing his administration’s broader effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic this winter.

POTUS ・ 12 HOURS AGO