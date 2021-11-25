ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Save 49% on this Marcy rowing machine with this great Black Friday deal

By Timothy Williamson
LiveScience
LiveScience
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now is the perfect time to make your home gym complete with this Marcy rowing machine Black Friday deal. The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rowing Machine Rower is now available for $303.20 on Amazon. This brings a massive 49% off the usual price of $599. The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rower...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Save 25% on Samsung Frame TVs With Early-Access Black Friday Deals

Samsung's The Frame TV caused quite the stir on release. Is it is picture frame? Is it a TV? Well, actually, it is both, and thanks to its aesthetic appeal, it fits perfectly into its surroundings without disrupting your decor like most TVs do. Sound good? Well, how about you...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Walmart Black Friday: Great deals on headphones, Samsung TVs, Robovac and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart released its 2021 Black Friday ad with its deals starting soon on Monday, Nov. 22. But do you need to wait that long? The answer is no! There are plenty of great discounts available right now for you to start your Black Friday shopping. We've already seen a bunch of awesome deals come and go, like the all-time-low of $89 for AirPods -- the AirPods Pro will have their turn starting Monday -- and $228 4K TVs. So some of these ongoing deals may roll over into tomorrow's big event, but it's also fair to assume that quite a few will expire come Monday. We recommend jumping on them while they're definitely available. And something to look forward to: Hot consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X won't be on sale, but Walmart will have some in stock for Monday.
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Black Friday Philips electric toothbrush deals: Get a great toothbrush on sale

Investing in one of the Black Friday Philips electric toothbrush deals is a great way to keep your teeth and gums healthy. Ask any dentist or hygienist what the best thing you can do for your teeth is and there’s a good chance that they’ll suggest buying an electric toothbrush. One of the original and best manufacturers of electric toothbrushes is Philips, so if you want a dazzling smile, check out these Philips electric toothbrush deals.
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Best rowing machines 2021

With the best rowing machines you can revolutionize your home gym, and build your strength every day with intensive workouts. We’ve all been working out at home more over these past few years and these machines have grown in popularity thanks to their versatility and ability to work your arms, legs, abs, core, and back in one motion.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Rowing#Fitness
themanual.com

Don’t Miss This KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deal — Save $280

If you’re an avid cook, this may be the KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal for the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixe is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Best Buy is selling this powerful KitchenAid mixer for $220, a $280 savings off the normal $500 price. KitchenAid mixer deals are always a big draw, and this model is one of the best KitchenAid mixers. With this discount the deal won’t last long, so if you want it, buy it now.
SHOPPING
Telegraph

Best Black Friday 2021 electrical deals on Nespresso coffee machines, KitchenAid mixers and LG washing machines

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is here. For 2021, it's bigger than ever and retailers including Amazon, Currys and AO.com have revealed hundreds of deals. There's bound to be something you've got your eye on, from a new mobile phone or laptop to an electric toothbrush, washer dryer or vacuum cleaner. You just need to know where to look.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
LiveScience

Oral-B Genius X Black Friday toothbrush deal - Get 50% off

Get a high-tech electric toothbrush for half the price with this Oral-B Genius X Black Friday deal! Save $100 on this AI-powered, Bluetooth connected toothbrush as it is retailing for $99.99 on Amazon, today only. Whether you're just now making the switch to an electric toothbrush, or you're looking to...
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Black Friday compact binocular deal saves 17% on Byakov 12x42s

If you're looking to spend time outdoors, watching nature, grabbing a compact binocular deal on Black Friday is a great idea. Save money, get some new kit, and keep a healthy distance between yourself and the creature you're observing. Binoculars can also be used for other activities like going to...
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Black Friday deal! $100 off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush

Improve your oral hygiene this holiday season with a Black Friday deal on this incredible flagship toothbrush from Philips. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart 9700 rechargeable electric power toothbrush is on sale right now at Best Buy for $199.99 compared to the usual retail price of $299.99. This 33% off electric toothbrush deal saves you a respectable $100 this Black Friday.
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Get $70 off with this Oral-B iO series 7 timed Black Friday deal

Treat your teeth this holiday season with a timed Black Friday electric toothbrush deal that isn't hanging around for long! The Oral-B iO series 7 electric toothbrush with replacement brush head is on sale right now at Amazon for $149.99 compared to the usual retail price of $219.99. This deal gives you 32% off for a saving of $70! The deal will be gone tomorrow, so if you want it then you've only got hours to spare.
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Black Friday National Geographic science kit deals - perfect kids gifts

Unlock new possibilities with these National Geographic kits on sale this Black Friday, from erupting volcanoes to crystal growing, and secure an excellent gift for curious kids. With generous discounts across an array of sets, many of which include varied experiments within one kit, you're securing hours of fun and importantly - learning too.
SHOPPING
LiveScience

This ALROCKET Dehumidifier is under $60 for Black Friday

If you live in a part of the country with higher humidity levels or are sensitive to season changes, you might want to consider getting a dehumidifier in your home. When humidity rises, it can cause too much moisture to build up in the atmosphere. In turn, this can create mold, mildew, or bacterial growth — resulting in worsened allergies or other conditions like asthma.
RETAIL
LiveScience

Save over $100 on a Fitbit Sense Advanced on Cyber Monday

Smartwatches are one of the most effective ways to track your health since they can connect directly to your phone and provide a real-time monitor of your health. With this Cyber Monday Fitbit deal, you can grab the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $199.99 on Amazon, a savings of $100 on a top-of-the-line fitness tracker and smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

Massive Cyber Monday savings on this Bowflex VeloCore exercise bike deal that is almost $700 off

This Cyber Monday Bowflex VeloCore exercise bike deal saves you big money and is a sure-fire way to turn up your home workouts to the next level this holiday season. The Bowflex VeloCore 22 indoor cycling exercise bike is on sale right now at Amazon for $1,499.99 compared to the usual retail price of $2,199. That means this 32% deal saves you a whopping $699.01 in the Cyber Monday sales.
RETAIL
LiveScience

Our editor's favorite treadmill is $700 off this Black Friday

Searching through Black Friday treadmill deals can be a little overwhelming. But there are some deals on particular models that stand out. This Horizon Fitness 7.8 AT Treadmill is now on sale for $1,999, a savings of $700, at the manufacturer’s website. From my experience with this treadmill — which...
SHOPPING
LiveScience

LiveScience

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy