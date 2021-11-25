Save 49% on this Marcy rowing machine with this great Black Friday deal

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart released its 2021 Black Friday ad with its deals starting soon on Monday, Nov. 22. But do you need to wait that long? The answer is no! There are plenty of great discounts available right now for you to start your Black Friday shopping. We've already seen a bunch of awesome deals come and go, like the all-time-low of $89 for AirPods -- the AirPods Pro will have their turn starting Monday -- and $228 4K TVs. So some of these ongoing deals may roll over into tomorrow's big event, but it's also fair to assume that quite a few will expire come Monday. We recommend jumping on them while they're definitely available. And something to look forward to: Hot consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X won't be on sale, but Walmart will have some in stock for Monday.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO