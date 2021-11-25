ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Five Wizards-related things I’m thankful for

By Matt Modderno
Bullets Forever
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, we listed a few of the Wizards-related things we are thankful for this year. We also covered who needs to step up more in the clutch, Bradley Beal’s next contract (he could earn up to 5 years / $241.6M), how long we should expect...

www.bulletsforever.com

Bullets Forever

Wizards at Mavericks final score: Washington beats Dallas, 120-114 in closely fought game

Another day, another close win! The Washington Wizards overcame a 69-61 halftime deficit to win 120-114 over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 26 points to lead Washington in this one as the Wizards shot 57.7 percent from the field while Dallas shot just 47 percent. This game was a seesaw affair, as the two teams exchanged leads 21 times and 12 ties. Neither team led by double digits.
NBA
Bullets Forever

SB Nation NBA Reacts Week 7: How confident are you in the Wizards now that November is almost done?

It is Week 7 of the current NBA season. Thanksgiving is now over, and the month of November is almost done with it. it is Monday and time for our next Reacts survey. There aren’t many questions besides fan confidence this week. Initially, I thought confidence would tank now because of losses early in the week, especially last Wednesday with Wes Unseld, Jr. going Bob Knight on them. But Washington followed up with two more wins on a road trip over the long weekend. Tonight, the Wizards will play the Spurs to finish their trip.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Thunder final score: 101-99, Wizards escape OKC with a close win

The Washington Wizards won 101-99 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Washington got off to another slow start in this one, being down by as many as 10 points in the first half. After going down 37-47, Coach Unseld calls a timeout that seemed to spark a run for the Wizards. From there, the Wizards went on a timely 19-7 run to close the half, putting the Wizards up by 2 at half time. It seemed clear, the emphasis became more on attacking the basket more and stop settling for jumpers and that got their offense going a little bit.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Mavericks GameThread

The Washington Wizards will play the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on the road. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 AM or on 106.7-2 FM. Greydy has the preview here. Let’s see if we can win more ......
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Mavericks preview: Washington faces Dallas in second game of a back-to-back

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Foot, Day-to-day); Frank Ntlikina (Calf, Out) The Washington Wizards (12-7) will play the Dallas Mavericks (10-7) tonight for the first time this season. The Wizards are fresh off a Friday night win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were led by Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who each scored 20 points. Caldwell-Pope had one of his best games this season, making 8-out-of-13 field goals and 4-out-of-7 shots from behind the arc. His performance was right on time for Washington after starting the game of slow and being behind by as much as 10 points in the first half. Montrezl Harrell added 14 points and Kyle Kuzma had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Gafford was a big piece of the team’s defense last night with his career-high and NBA season-best 8 blocks.
NBA
Bullets Forever

20 games in, the Wizards are better than expected with room to improve

The Wizards went 3-2 since the last PPA update with a good win against the Miami Heat, a couple bad losses (to the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans), a close win over a terrible Oklahoma City Thunder, and a solid win against the Dallas Mavericks. Overall, the most recent...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards ride hot shooting night to win over Dallas Mavericks

In a game where head coaches Wes Unseld Jr. and Jason Kidd made a series of questionable decisions, the Washington Wizards had their second-best shooting night of the season en route to a 120-114 win at the Dallas Mavericks. Last night was probably Bradley Beal’s best game of the season....
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Spurs final score: Washington falls flat in San Antonio, 116-99

The San Antonio curse continues for the Washington Wizards as the team fell to the Spurs, 116-99. The loss marks the Wizards’ 23rd consecutive loss against the Gregg Popovich-coached side on their home floor. For some perspective, Washington’s leading scorer during their last road win over the Spurs was Mitch Richmond, who poured in 31 points back in 1999.
NBA
Bullets Forever

The Wizards’ shooting woes come with a silver lining

There’s no way to sugarcoat things. The 2021-22 Washington Wizards cannot shoot. It’s been arguably the most glaring weakness that the team has displayed throughout an otherwise pleasant first quarter of the season. Yes, the Wizards have had a penchant for making threes during crunch time situations. Spencer Dinwiddie and...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Nets game on Dec. 21 to be aired on TNT

The Washington Wizards are 13-8 in the first quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season. In part because of their accomplishments, they will get one more nationally televised game. On Wednesday, the Wizards announced on a press release that their Dec. 21 road game against the Brooklyn Nets will be flexed into national television. It will now be aired on TNT. The game will still be aired at 7:30 p.m. ET.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards return home with solid win against a resurgent Minnesota Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards rode dominating performances from their tag team centers Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell to outlast the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-107 last night. The Wizards’ offense was better than it had been much of the season — primarily because of their ability to generate an abundance of at-rim attempts. Courtesy NBA.com, here’s last night’s shot chart for centers Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA

