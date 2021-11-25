An annual tradition: Robin Young's trip to Vermont to see the snow geese

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday but the government said it had no immediate plan to authorise booster vaccine shots despite demands from lawmakers in parliament. The health ministry said two male patients with the new COVID-19 variant,...
Oxford, Michigan (CNN) — The timeline of events leading up to a deadly high school shooting Tuesday in Michigan reveals there were concerns about the teen suspect's behavior before the tragedy that left four dead and seven injured. The day before Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly opened fire on his classmates...
Washington — The future of abortion rights faced its most consequential test in nearly 30 years Wednesday when the Supreme Court convened to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at early five decades of precedent, with the conservative justices appearing inclined to let stand a Mississippi law at the heart of the case and pave the way for states to impose more stringent limits on abortion.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. The...
The select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol unanimously voted Wednesday to recommend former Trump administration official Jeffrey Clark be held in contempt of Congress for defying his subpoena. But the vote by the nine-member panel came after Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed the panel reached an...
The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Running two days late because of concerns about possibly threatening space debris, a veteran astronaut and a rookie teamed up Thursday for a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna outside the International Space Station. Floating in the lab's Quest airlock, astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were expected to...
