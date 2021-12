(CAPE MAY, NJ) -- Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) launched the Cape May Christmas Candlelight House Tour in 1973 and ever since it has been a highlight of the Christmas season in Cape May, America’s only National Historic Landmark City. On three nights in December visitors travel to homes, inns, B&Bs, churches and hotels, stepping across the thresholds to take in interiors beautifully decorated for the holidays. This self-guided tour is one of Cape May MAC’s largest fund-raisers. ​​​​​​​The three Christmas Candlelight House Tours of the 2021 season are Saturday, December 4, 11 and 18, from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, but the tour on December 4 is already sold out!

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO