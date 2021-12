Engineers have been drafted in from across the UK to help thousands of homes still without power following the destructive Storm Arwen The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said the number of UK homes powerless as of 5pm on Monday was 66,000, although around 1,000,000 homes and businesses are believed to have been damaged overall.The worst-affected areas remain Scotland and north-east England with engineers drafted in from Northern Ireland and southern England to help repair faults and “significant damage” to the network.This comes as parts of the UK faced the coldest night of the autumn so far, including Shap in...

