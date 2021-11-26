ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TV crew reporting on California smash-and-grab raids say they were attacked by robbers who shot their security guard

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhVXU_0d6pm8Op00

A TV crew reporting on smash-and-grab raids in California were attacked by robbers who shot their security guard.

Police in Oakland say the attack was an attempted armed robbery to steal the KRON4 crew’s camera equipment.

The crew was covering a robbery where 12 thieves wearing masks and hoods raided a clothing store in the city, when the violence unfolded.

Officials say the security guard, who is a former police officer, was shot in the abdomen and taken to Highland Hospital for surgery, where he remains in stable condition.

The KRON4 reporter, who has not ben named by the station, continued to film the unfolding situation as it occurred but was in a shocked condition afterwards.

“As you know it’s been an extremely violent week. We are asking if you were in the area, have a business or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime before, during, or after it occurred,” Oakland police said.

TV stations in the Bay Area, including KRON4, regularly use security guards to protect their crews when covering stories as they have been targeted by thieves,

“At KRON 4, the safety of our personnel is our top priority which is why we assign security to reporters when working in the field. Most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with the security guard and his family and we wish him a complete recovery,” KRON4’s Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement.

Police and the guard’s security company have offered a reward of $17,500 total leading to the arrest of the individual, or individuals involved in the incident.

Comments / 15

III% Patriot III%
5d ago

how could the security guard get shot this is a peaceful protest? this is on a long list of reasons why I don't leave the house without body armor and a gun

Reply
9
TerYon
5d ago

California had a chance to change their course with new leader ship and they chose to stick with the same old same old and that’s exactly what they will get.

Reply
7
Silent Observer
5d ago

How’s defunding the police working out now you Libtard Demoshits ! Send your mental health workers out to fight crime !

Reply
5
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Men Who Shot Armored Truck Guards, Killed Accomplices ‘Tried To Copy Every Armed Robbery Movie Out There,’ Prosecutors Allege

CHATHAM — Following a “brazen operation of multiple robberies,” two men were ordered held without bail Thursday after allegedly shooting two armored truck guards, one fatally, then killing their two accomplices in “a murderous spree” across the South Side earlier this week. Deandre Jennings, 20, and Antwon Montgomery, 19, have...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Attacker tells woman to ‘go back to China,’ randomly punches her: cops

A hateful assailant told a woman to “go back to China” and slugged her in the back of the head in an unprovoked Lower Manhattan attack this week, police said. The 26-year-old victim was unloading luggage from a car on Hudson Street near Dominick Street in Hudson Square around 3:30 p.m. on Halloween when a woman came up behind her and snarled, “Get out of Chinatown. Go back to China!,” according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
myrtlebeachonline.com

‘What are you looking at?’ Seven men brutally beat stranger walking in NYC, video shows

“What are you looking at?” a man was asked before being brutally beaten by seven hooded strangers while walking in New York City, a video released by police shows. The 62-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was assaulted on the sidewalk in Manhattan in an attack captured on surveillance camera and authorities are searching for the unidentified male suspects, offering a $3,500 reward, police said on Twitter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lyft driver kidnapped, chased through woods and shot by passenger: ‘I thought this is how I die’

A Lyft driver was kidnapped, chased through woods and shot multiple times by a passenger who, moments earlier, had been chatting to her about his job at McDonald’s, according to authorities. The horrifying ordeal unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Jackson, Mississippi, when Brandy Littrell picked up a passenger from Spring Lake Apartments in Byram and drove him to another apartment complex in Jackson.Ms Littrell told how the man forced her out of the car before driving her to a wooded area where he made her crawl as he shot her six to seven times. “I thought this is how I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rival gang shootout that left one dead caught in shocking CCTV footage

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two rival gangs had a fierce gun battle in broad daylight which left a 22-year-old man dead. Naasir Francis was shot 13 times following a disorder between rival groups in Lozells, Birmingham, on August 26 last year. Paramedics rushed him to hospital with gunshot wounds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Shocking video shows armed robbers fatally shot Bronx man, wound another

Shocking surveillance footage captured the horrifying moment Bronx robbers shot two men, killing one of them on Saturday night. The trio of suspects approached the two victims — Jonathan Pena, 32, and a 46-year-old man — at about 5 p.m. outside of 1460 Macombs Road in Mount Eden. One of...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Shooting#Armed Security#Robbers#Kron4#Highland Hospital#Opd#Oakland Police Dept
The Independent

Off-duty Baltimore police officer having a haircut kills gunman who burst into shop and shot barber dead

An off-duty Baltimorenpolice officer who was getting a haircut shot and killed a gunman after he burst into the barber shop and shot a barber dead, according to authorities.The incident unfolded at around 3.15pm on Saturday when police said the suspect entered The Bladi Style barber shop in the Medford neighbourhood of Baltimore, Maryland.Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference that the man took out a handgun and shot one of the barbers.The off-duty police sergeant, who was armed and in plainclothes, was having his hair cut by another barber at the time, he said.The sergeant pulled out...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Armored Car Security Guard Lashonda Hearts Killed, Partner Wounded During Robbery While Loading ATM In West Chatham

By Asal Rezaei and Marie Saavedra CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and one of them was killed, during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the guards were doing a routine part of their job – which can be very dangerous anytime. In this case, it was deadly. Police said the guards were loading an ATM at the Bank of America, on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man Shot By Would-Be Carjacker While Trying To Drive Away In Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot by a gunman who tried to carjack him Thursday afternoon in the Hermosa community. At 2:39 p.m., the 20-year-old man was in a car parked on the street in the 4100 block of West Dickens Avenue when another man came up and took out a gun, police said. The gunman then demanded the victim’s vehicle, but the victim tried to drive away, police said. The gunman fired shots at the victim and struck him in the head, police said. The victim was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was stabilized. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Police: Harlem Man Sprayed With Unknown Substance, Struck With Stick During Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help finding two suspects they say assaulted a man in Harlem. The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 1:40 p.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near 130th Street. Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, approached the 39-year-old victim, who was pushing a cart. They say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, and the man hit him in the arm with a black stick. There’s no word on what, if anything, led up to the altercation. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Nordstrom raided by 80 thieves in California amid wave of smash-and-grabs across states

A Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek, California was the target of looters on Saturday night amid a wave of smash-and-grab raids across the US.Eyewitnesses claim as many as 80 people in ski masks rushed into the store at approximately 8.45pm, with 25 cars blocking the street outside.Nordstrom is the largest store in Walnut Creek’s downtown outdoor shopping district and the area was busy with shoppers, and diners at nearby restaurants.Videos taken by bystanders show some of the thieves rushing from the store with merchandise and then driving off in the waiting vehicles.There were reports of department store...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy