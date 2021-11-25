ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Giro Snow - Split Sound

methodmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplitboarding is an amazing way to escape into wild places to ride lines and surf...

www.methodmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Weekend Snow

An approaching system brings the threat of snow to the area this weekend, about 1" to 3". Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
methodmag.com

KORUA Shapes - YEARNING FOR TURNING Vol. 10 - Memory Lane

The longstanding video series Yearning For Turning from Korua Shapes celebrates its 10th instalment titled «Memory Lane» in which they take a look back on all previous volumes filled with good times, great friends, countless turns, and nothing but fond memories. Volume 10 recounts and remixes our favourite moments from past seasons, and adds the flavour of the most recent winter of 2020/21 – it’s kind of like a band releasing a Best Of compilation album, and throwing some new tracks into the mix for good measure. Yearning For Turning has always been their way of reflecting on a winter well-spent: in the mountains with their friends, enjoying the simple act of turning on snow, and pointing a camera at each other. They’ve appointed Volume 10 as the perfect opportunity to take a ride down memory lane, and we invite you to join us!
MUSIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Is Snow-Covered And Ready To Welcome Skiers, Snowboarders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — The start of ski season in the Laurel Highlands is just around the corner. With the hills now snow-covered, Seven Springs is opening up the slopes next weekend. They have been making new snow for the past week thanks to chillier temperatures. They are starting the season with a really solid base on the first part of the mountain that will be opening. OPENING DAY: DEC. 4https://t.co/76HbQ32OCS pic.twitter.com/aE7UOeXJC4 — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 30, 2021 Favorite slopes and trails like Wagner, Fawn Lane and Phillips Run will be opening. Others like Arctic Blast, Santa’s Beard and Upper Lost Boy will open without park features. Lifts like Cortina, Polar Bear and North Face will open too. However, the new Avalanche chairlift, which is supposed to get you uphill in four minutes, will not be opening this weekend. Anticipate a few COVID-19 protocols as well. The slopes will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The lifts open at 8 a.m. for passholders and 9 a.m. for others. Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are planning to open up later in December.
SPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Teton National Park
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
E! News

Beasts of the Southern Wild Child Star Jonshel Alexander Dead at 22

An "absolute one-of-a-kind" former child actress had died too soon. Jonshel Alexander, who made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed 2012 drama, Beasts of the Southern Wild, has died. Jonshel and an unnamed man were reportedly shot inside a vehicle in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Associated Press (via NBC News). Per the report, citing police, the former child star was pronounced dead at the scene while the man drove to a hospital. Jonshel was 22 years old.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
ScienceAlert

Weird Tracks in Texas Indicate Giant Sauropods Walking on Their Front Feet Only

They were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth: sauropods, a dinosaur clade of such immense size and stature, they're sometimes dubbed 'thunder lizards'. These towering hulks – including Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Diplodocus among others – needed four thick, powerful legs to support and transport their massive bodies. At least, most of the time. Perhaps. Some mysterious, ancient tracks described in a 2019 study could offer fresh support for a disputed view in paleontology: that these lumbering giants sometimes got around on two legs, not four, belying what their quadruped status (and simple physics) would seem to demand. Sauropod footprints at the...
WILDLIFE
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Shower Curtains They Don’t Regret Buying (40 Pics)

Showering should be a relaxing part of your day. Part of contributing to that relaxing vibe is having a bathroom that fits your personality. The easiest way to change that is to pick a unique shower curtain to inspire you. I bet the shower thoughts of these people sharing their funny shower curtains are pretty wild.
HOME & GARDEN
homenewshere.com

Baby Donkey Loves Snuggling On Couch With Dad | The Dodo

To learn more about Walter and his family's adventures, you can follow him here: thedo.do/walterthewonderdonk. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of animals. Pass it...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
OCRegister

German shepherd Emmy is the perfect dog for you

Emmy’s story: Meet your perfect dog! Emmy fits in anywhere. She loves car rides, hikes and giving and receiving love. She’s had professional training and so is well-behaved. She’s great with other dogs and kids and would love an active home where she’s a member of the family who goes everywhere. Need some motivation to take walks? Emmy’s just waiting to help you get moving.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy