Stephen A. Smith goes off on Bills offense, Josh Allen after Colts loss (video)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Often known for having little filter on television, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith will usually pick on a target on the network’s morning show “First Take” which gets it… a little extra.

This week, it was the Buffalo Bills.

After being blown out by the Indianapolis Colts, 41-15, the Bills (6-4) lost their lead in the AFC East to the New England Patriots (7-4).

Doing so was “unacceptable” in Smith’s eyes, as he unloaded on Buffalo’s offense, specifically mentioning the names of quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Smith called it a “collapse.”

Those who are passionate about their Bills have been warned… but here’s the clip from earlier this week below:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

