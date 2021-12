The longstanding video series Yearning For Turning from Korua Shapes celebrates its 10th instalment titled «Memory Lane» in which they take a look back on all previous volumes filled with good times, great friends, countless turns, and nothing but fond memories. Volume 10 recounts and remixes our favourite moments from past seasons, and adds the flavour of the most recent winter of 2020/21 – it’s kind of like a band releasing a Best Of compilation album, and throwing some new tracks into the mix for good measure. Yearning For Turning has always been their way of reflecting on a winter well-spent: in the mountains with their friends, enjoying the simple act of turning on snow, and pointing a camera at each other. They’ve appointed Volume 10 as the perfect opportunity to take a ride down memory lane, and we invite you to join us!

