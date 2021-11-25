ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Thanksgiving for local Italian family conjures “abbacchio alla cacciatora”

By Becky Bonner
benitolink.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFabio Bozzi of Hollister and his mother Elena Bonini enjoy incorporating food from their home country for the holidays. Photo courtesy of Amanda Chiado. Bozzi's wife, Amanda Chiado, shared a photo found from supergoldenbakes.com to "show the most authentic version" of the dish. When Fabio Bozzi, 42, of Hollister...

benitolink.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Thanksgiving#Italian Food#Wine Vinegar#Holiday Season#Food Drink
Click2Houston.com

Kids Meals teams up with local businesses to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need

HOUSTON – The philanthropic-minded Ouzo Bay visited KidsMeals Inc. in Houston to donate, pack and deliver an abundance of fresh turkeys for families in need. The foundation, whose mission is dedicated to feeding Houston’s hungry, used Ouzo Bay’s donation to reach its goal of feeding over 1,500 families with young children throughout the city. The also teamed up with Taste Bar + Kitchen’s Owner and Executive Chef Don Bowie to make this possible. Since opening Taste Bar + Kitchen in 2019, Bowie has spearheaded numerous grassroots charitable efforts which led him to form his new 501c3 foundation, Big Chef Bowie Cares. Big Chef Bowie Cares is the philanthropic arm of Bowie’s emerging restaurant group, Culinary Matters, in an effort to consolidate his ongoing work in the community focused on education, combating hunger, and hurricane relief efforts. The organization’s first campaign commences this week in the form of a city-wide holiday fundraiser collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items and toys that will be distributed to various local charities. Big Chef Bowie Cares adds a new layer to our city’s philanthropic landscape and further hints at a slew of new projects we can expect from Houston’s emerging restaurateur. The below release provides more information about the charity and holiday drive, and I see this being a part of a compelling narrative about Bowie’s efforts to funnel his success back into the community in which he was raised.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
The Tuscaloosa News

SLOWE COOKING: Tasty appetizers are a must for holiday parties

This month will be filled with get-togethers at which tasty hors d’oeuvres are enjoyed instead of full meals.  One of the most popular is Spinach Artichoke Dip. You can purchase the cold version of this already made, but what could taste better than making it at home and serving it warm and melty from the oven? It is easy to make and to pop into the oven, but if you want to avoid the “day of” cooking, put it together the day before and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Thrillist

Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.
RESTAURANTS
KXII.com

Local doctor reminds families to stay safe this Thanksgiving

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As people are making plans to get together over the holiday weekend, one local doctor said there are simple things we can all do to make sure our COVID numbers are still going down in a few weeks. It’s about balance, obviously people want to be...
SHERMAN, TX
Robb Report

This Limited-Edition Box of Luxury Chocolates Was Made Just for Robb Report Readers

When it comes to fine chocolate, most of us have a favorite, so we know that different types have distinct tastes. You love Teuscher Champagne truffles, your BFF loves anything from La Maison du Chocolat, and so on. We tend to expect the same flavor profile from a particular brand year after year. And that’s what they bank on. But there’s another way to enjoy your favorite sweet treat: the same way we experience fine wine or whisky, by tasting multiple vintages of the same varietal to understand the difference terroir or weather might make in a particular year or sampling...
FOOD & DRINKS
WATE

Put an Italian twist on your Thanksgiving feast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Need new dishes to impress your guests this Thanksgiving?! Local Carrabba’s Italian Grill chef David Parker shares a pasta dish that is sure to WOW and feed the masses. The Rigatoni Campagnolo featuring large rigatoni tossed with Italian Sausage, red bell peppers, signature pomodoro sauce and topped with warm caprino cheese.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Post-Bulletin

Italian Sausage Stuffing is a terrific riff on the classic Thanksgiving side dish

If you are still putting your Thanksgiving menu together, this Italian Sausage Stuffing is a terrific riff on the classic holiday side dish. Featuring mild or sweet Italian sausage, this ultra-moist stuffing is full of flavor, easy to make and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. I use Italian sausage links for this...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy