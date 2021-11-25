US Dollar Rallies Once Again

Powell’s hawkish pivot before the US Senate yesterday still rippled through markets today. By burying the long-standing “inflation is transitory” narrative, shifting policy priorities from the labour market to inflation and backing a faster taper process, the Fed chair effectively paved the way for a quicker start of the hiking cycle. This rate lift-off could well coincide with the new QE shelf date end Q1 2022. Markets do not price in such a scenario yet but moves yesterday and today are going in that direction. The US yield curve bear flattens with changes at the short end ranging from +2.2 to 4.1 bps. Yields in longer tenors recoup some of yesterday’s whammy with growth fears (Omicron, impact from Fed’s accelerated tightening cycle) at the base of the move yesterday. The US 10y rises 3.4 bps, the 30y adds 2.8 bps. Strong US data may have contributed, comforting some that the economy/labour market is resilient enough to withstand policy normalization. The unofficial ADP jobs report showed employment rose a strong 534k, the third month straight of 500k+. Services as usual accounted for the lion share of job gains (424k). Leisure & hospitality added 136k jobs, professional & business services came in second with 110k, followed by trade, transportation & utilities (78k). The ADP chief economist in a comment did leave some room for uncertainty, saying it is too early to tell if the Omicron variant could slow down the jobs recovery in coming months. European yields mainly followed US peers, lacking other drivers. The European 10y swap yield tested strong 0.1% support in early trading but is currently 1.8bps higher vs. yesterday’s close. German yield changes range from 1.7-3.3 bps across the curve. Peripheral spreads widen 1 to 3 bps with the exception of Greece (-6 bps).

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO