Game and Fish is offering new hunting opportunities that will provide all hunters with a chance to draw an additional elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer permit-tag, while generating revenue to support wildlife conservation efforts across the state. The initial draw opens tonight at midnight and continues through December-3-rd. Applicants who are drawn will be contacted by the department during the week of December-6-th, at which time payment will be required. Visit www.azgfd.gov for more information.

