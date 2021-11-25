ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel Slashes List of Countries That Can Buy Cyber Tech -Report

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel slashed its list of countries eligible to buy its cyber technologies following concern over possible abuses abroad of a hacking tool sold by Israeli firm NSO Group, Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Thursday. The newspaper, which did not disclose its sources, said Mexico, Morocco,...

