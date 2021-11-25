ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bocuse dining table by Oakâme presented at Maison & Objet

By Dezeen staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDezeen Showroom: presented at Maison & Objet, designer Hugo Gaveau has created a rustic dining table for French furniture company Oakâme, which is made from reclaimed oak beams. The Bocuse dining table is one of a selection of products available through French furniture and design fair Maison & Objet....

