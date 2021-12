Our phones, tablets, and cameras continue to eat up more and more storage space as files grow in size, and it seems like you can never have enough storage space. If you'd rather not rely on cloud storage or just want a simple alternative, SD cards, microSD cards, and USB flash drives are still a popular and affordable solution. While this type of hardware isn't ever particularly expensive, Black Friday sees a bunch of major brands like Lexar, SanDisk, and PNY put some of their best gear up for sale at Amazon. A wide range of sizes and prices are available, so you should be able to find something that suits your needs, especially if you're getting in on some great Black Friday phone deals.

