Lions and Bears each try to defer after Thanksgiving coin toss

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Who could blame either of these teams with the way their offenses have played in 2021?

The coin toss for the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game turned into a comedy routine.

The 3-7 Bears called the toss and lost — of course. While the players enjoyed some holiday chatting, the 0-9-1 Lions decided they would defer.

The poor official then tried to get the attention of Bears LB Christian Jones, who was having more fun with the Lions’ Alex Anzalone and his blonde locks.

Watch as Jones tells the official he wants to defer, too.

Finally, the official was able to get Jones to focus and make a proper decision.

There is something about the Lions and Thanksgiving coin tosses.

NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL

NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
