How much are you worth? I don’t mean what is the sum of your financial assets. I mean, as a human, if you had to come up with some formula to determine what your value is, how would you go about it? If that is too difficult, let me rephrase the question to make it more specific. Who values you? Who knows, loves and cares for you? Who seeks your company, who would miss it, whose lives would be poorer for your absence?

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO