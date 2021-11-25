ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Triplet Regimen Boosts Survival in Metastatic Melanoma, but at a Cost

By Marilynn Larkin
Medscape News
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For patients with metastatic melanoma, triplet therapy with atezolizumab and vemurafenib plus cobimetinib provides significant survival benefits over vemurafenib plus cobimetinib alone, but the regimen may not be cost-effective, researchers say. "Economic evaluation is an important component to assess the incremental value of newly...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Two New Symptoms That Could Point to Pancreatic Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified two previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer -- a discovery that might help with earlier detection and improve extremely low survival numbers, they say. "When pancreatic cancer is diagnosed earlier, patients have a higher chance of survival. It is possible...
WEIGHT LOSS
biospace.com

BioNTech Bags Fast-Track Status for Melanoma Treatment

BioNTech is on the Fast Track. In an announcement this morning, the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its cancer immunotherapy candidate, BNT111, a Fast Track Designation. Germany-based BioNTech is developing BNT111 as a potential treatment for advanced melanoma. The company aims to use its mRNA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

Immunotherapy Combo Produces Durable Responses in Melanoma Brain Metastases

More than half of patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases obtained durable responses to the immunotherapy combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy), according to long-term follow-up from a prospective study. The 3-year intracranial progression-free survival (PFS) was 54.1%, and overall survival (OS) was 71.9%. A third of patients with...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Regimen#Reuters Health#Columbia#Pd L1#Braf#Jama Network Open#Qalys#Icer
Medscape News

Survival the Same for Younger and Older Patients With Metastatic CRC

Even though younger patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) tend to be fitter and receive more intensive treatment than older patients, overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) are remarkably similar between the two groups, according to a large phase 3 randomized trial. "Colorectal cancer is on track to be...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Nab-Sirolimus for Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic PEComa

The FDA approved nab-sirolimus as the first drug specifically indicated for the treatment of patients with malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors. The FDA approved sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension (nab-sirolimus; Fyarro) for intravenous use in the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors (PEComa), according to a press release from drug maker Aadi Biosciences.1.
INDUSTRY
pharmacytimes.com

Nivolumab, Ipilimumab Combination Therapy Improves Overall Survival for Patients With Melanoma, Brain Metastases

Approximately 40% of patients with stage IV melanoma have brain metastases at diagnosis. Combination therapy using nivolumab and ipilimumab demonstrated benefits to overall survival (OS) for patients with melanoma that has spread to the brain, according to phase 2 study results published in The Lancet Oncology. OS for asymptomatic patients receiving the combination therapy was 71.9%, whereas patients with symptomatic brain metastases or on corticosteroid therapy had an OS rate of 36.6%.
CANCER
EurekAlert

CNIO researchers discover a new mechanism involved in early melanoma metastasis

Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO) “We must not only look inside the tumour but also outside of it,” says Héctor Peinado, a researcher at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO). How tumours manipulate their environment to advance is one of the big questions that Peinado has been trying to answer for years. For decades “to fight tumours, researchers focused on studying their intrinsic behaviour, but not on their surroundings.”
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Patient-led surveillance shows promise for melanoma care

Melanoma patients using their smart phone to submit images of lesions to their specialists appears to be a safe and convenient form of follow-up after treatment. University of Queensland and University of Sydney researchers assessed data from 100 patients who used their phone, had a partner help with skin self-examination and attended regular follow-up visits with a doctor between 2018 and 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers uncover insights into how moles change into melanoma

Moles and melanomas are both skin tumors that come from the same cell called melanocytes. The difference is that moles are usually harmless, while melanomas are cancerous and often deadly without treatment. In a study published today in eLife Magazine, Robert Judson-Torres, Ph.D., Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) researcher and University of Utah (U of U) assistant professor of dermatology and oncological sciences, explains how common moles and melanomas form and why moles can change into melanoma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Therapy With Novel Agents in Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD: There are good chemotherapy combinations in this patient population. We talked about FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] based on the ABC-06 trial, and we talked about 5-FU [fluorouracil] and Onivyde [liposomal irinotecan] based on the NIFTY trial. There are targeted therapies for patients we are identifying, and in those who are MSI [microsatellite instability]-high, pembrolizumab remains a recommended second-line therapy in this patient population. Outside of that, although there are some smaller studies and a recommendation by NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] to consider immunotherapy in subsequent lines of therapy, I would say I don’t have any high-quality data to strongly recommend immunotherapy. I think we have very good chemotherapy options that have shown efficacy in trials and very good targeted therapy options, if you’re thinking about immunotherapy, we should really see trials that are evaluating immunotherapy in second and subsequent lines of therapy. Additionally, if immunotherapy makes its way to the frontline setting, and if patients are all potentially exposed to immunotherapy in the frontline setting, the role of this treatment in subsequent lines of therapy is going to go away. Immunotherapy in the second and subsequent lines of therapy for cholangiocarcinoma is not high on my list for most patients.
CANCER
onclive.com

Genomic Profiling Assays in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I’m hearing, Scott, is, "Use all the resources at hand, our APNs, [advanced practice nurses] are fantastic at getting things done, and keeping the process moving forward," and, I might even argue, are our urologic oncology colleagues because getting that tissue is important. And as you mentioned, there are sites that may be more challenging than others. I agree with you. We can get good core needle biopsies from lymph nodes, from liver, from the bladder, etc. A good transurethral resection by our urologist can yield a very nice, and sometimes the most robust, piece of tissue. We are more challenged, though, when we start talking about lung metastases, where perhaps due to location or concomitant emphysema, we end up with smaller tissue specimens. And then the bone is particularly challenging because the process of decalcifying the bone often leads to reduction in RNA and DNA. So once bone is decalcified, we have destruction of what we're trying to look for. Getting that optimal tissue from the bladder, lymph nodes, liver, and well-located lung nodules in a patient without emphysema can be most helpful in achieving the diagnosis. Additionally, it can make a difference based on where the tumor is and how easily we can detect the mutation. I know we've talked about FGFR3 since we have FGFR3-targeted therapy. We've talked about PD-L1 expression levels, how they may fluctuate, and how they're sometimes used in urothelial cancer, but not really used in most patients with urothelial cancer. Are there any other biomarkers that you feel look promising for our patients with urothelial cancer?
CANCER
Cosmos

A smart way to monitor melanoma

Monitoring for a recurrent melanoma may be as simple as using a smartphone, according to Australian and New Zealand research, published in JAMA Dermatology. This may provide feasible, patient-led follow-up care to monitor whether melanomas return. “People who have had one melanoma have an increased risk of developing an additional...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Guselkumab Boosts Response in Resistant Psoriatic Arthritis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who are resistant to tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi), guselkumab was more effective than placebo in a phase IIIb trial. "Guselkumab is a relatively new treatment and is the first drug in its class (IL-23 inhibitor) to gain approval...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

FDA 'Fast Tracks' Arfolitixorin for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

After 40 years, a novel agent may be on the fast track to becoming the first drug to improve the standard of care for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The FDA has granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin, stabilized and biologically active pure form of folate, for treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), announced Isofol Medical AB, in a press release.1.
CANCER
Medscape News

Atezolizumab, Nivolumab Tied to Longer Survival Than Docetaxel in Advanced Lung Cancer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are treated with atezolizumab or nivolumab appear to survive longer than those treated with docetaxel, according to a new study. "This comparative effectiveness study assessed a large, real-world cohort of patients with advanced NSCLC who previously did...
CANCER
Medscape News

Novel Agent May Be Game-Changer in Rare Genetic Disease

A novel oral agent may represent a game-changer for patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, a rare genetic disorder that increases the risk of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers, a new phase 2 trial suggests. The majority of patients with VHL who received belzutifan (Welireg), a hypoxia-inducible factor 2α...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Long-Term Data Reinforce Standard of Care in Unresectable Melanoma

Frontline treatment of unresectable melanoma with the immunotherapy combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) led to an unprecedented median overall survival (OS) of 6 years, an updated analysis of a randomized trial showed. After a minimum follow-up of 6.5 years, patients randomized to nivolumab plus ipilimumab had a median...
CANCER
Medscape News

Laparoscopic Distal Gastrectomy Noninferior to Open Procedures for Gastric Cancer

(Reuters Health) - Patients with locally advanced gastric cancer have similar five-year overall survival outcomes with laparoscopic and open distal gastrectomy, a recent study suggests. Researchers randomized 1,039 patients with clinical stage T2, T3, or T4a gastric cancer without distant metastases or bulky nodes 1:1 to undergo laparoscopic distal gastrectomy...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Frontline car-BIRD Regimen Shows Potential for Patients With Multiple Myeloma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ruben Niesvizky, MD, discussed current efficacy outcomes in multiple myeloma and how the introduction of the car-BIRD regimen may improve upon them. For the upfront treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, the standard of care consists of combination therapy with a proteasome inhibitor (PI),...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy