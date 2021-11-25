ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Maintenance Olaparib Benefits Sustained Beyond 2 Years Treatment

By Lisa Rapaport
Medscape News
 7 days ago

(Reuters Health) - Women with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer and a BRCA mutation see sustained benefits in progression free survival rates after two years of maintenance olaparib therapy, a clinical trial analysis suggests. The study focused on women with BRCA mutations and newly-diagnosed advanced high grade serous or endometrioid...

Medscape News

Calcium Does Not Benefit Patients in Cardiac Arrest

Among adults with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, giving calcium did not improve the sustained return of spontaneous circulation, and there was a suggestion of a worse outcome, in a new randomized controlled trial. "These results do not support the administration of calcium during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in adults," the authors conclude.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Two New Symptoms That Could Point to Pancreatic Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified two previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer -- a discovery that might help with earlier detection and improve extremely low survival numbers, they say. "When pancreatic cancer is diagnosed earlier, patients have a higher chance of survival. It is possible...
WEIGHT LOSS
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Jack reaps the benefits of laser therapy treatments

KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s a treatment that can be used in place of, or in conjunction with, medication to ease a pet’s pain. Laser therapy uses light waves that can activate cells to promote repair according to the American Animal Hospital Association. A dog named Jack is using this type...
KEARNEY, NE

