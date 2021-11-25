ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

By HAGGAG SALAMA
 7 days ago

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project...

