Majority of Union Square smash-and-grab suspects enter not guilty pleas

Five of the nine suspects charged after the massive retail theft in San Francisco's Union Square last week entered not guilty pleas on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

Kimberly Cherry, 28, Fancill White, 53, Ivan Speed, 34, Tomiko Miller, 23, and Jamisis Callaway, 24, appeared in court for the first time after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin formally charged them with multiple felonies for their alleged involvement in the rampant smash-and-grab incidents at 10 luxury stores in downtown San Francisco last Friday.

Cherry and White, who allegedly stole $28,000 worth of merchandise, are eligible to be released on $5,000 bail.

The other three suspects have to remain in custody.

Speed allegedly had $13,000 of goods in his possession, and dumped $14,000 worth of merchandise nearby prior to his arrest.

Meanwhile, Callaway and Miller were both allegedly seen in viral videos riding in a ford Mustang during the smash-and-grabs. Callaway faces firearms charges after authorities found a gun in the vehicle. According to KPIX , he also allegedly committed felony crimes while out on bail for another felony offense in Contra Costa County. Miller was accused of looting and faces burglary charges, and reportedly has other prior burglary convictions.

All five individuals are due back in court next week. It’s unclear when the other four suspects will appear before a judge.