The source of a viral tweet outlining the purported details of Lincoln Riley’s USC coaching contract says he is both irked and bemused by the attention his tattle has received. In the wild flurry of news this week about the increasingly high-paying college football coaching carousel, some particularly eyebrow-raising rumors emerged about what USC offered Riley to pry him from Oklahoma. On Monday afternoon, the account of Robert Hefner V tweeted that he had learned—but “not confirmed”—Riley’s USC contract was worth $110 million, and included provisions that the Pac-12 school would purchase Riley’s two Oklahoma homes at a half-million dollars above asking...

