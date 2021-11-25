ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Downregulation of CD40L"“CD40 attenuates seizure susceptibility and severity of seizures

By Esther Pototskiy
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96760-3, published online 26 August 2021. Ronen Borenstein was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. A.E.M.: conceived the idea, performed experiments, analyzed data, wrote and reviewed the manuscript, A.A.O., C.K.M., T.A., E.P., K.V.,...

www.nature.com

#Cd40#Susceptibility#Seizure#Reproduction#Rb#Usa Esther Pototskiy#C Kendall Major#Usa Ronen Borenstein#Pubmedgoogle
